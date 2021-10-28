VALLEYFORD, Wash. — Spokane County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner invests in a major agricultural lender as a way to support farmers and benefit the county.
Spokane County has invested more than $260 million in the federal Farm Credit System in the last five years. Currently, $92 million — 7% of its portfolio — is in Farm Credit bonds issued on the money markets.
As a cooperative, Farm Credit supports rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services, according to its website.
Baumgartner said it's common to use a public investment fund, although his office may prioritize Farm Credit a little more than other counties.
"It's been fun and educational for us to meet the farmers and hear how they put those loans to work," he said.
Baumgartner recently visited two farm families as part his Farm Credit visits, the Emtman Brothers in Valleyford, Wash., and the home of Bruce and Carol Nelson, south of Spokane.
"With all of our investments, I like to go out, kick the tires and see how the money is being used," Baumgartner said.
That's a little more involved than many treasurers might be, he said, noting that ordinarily they might just look at the bottom line.
Jeff Emtman said his grain and cattle farm uses Farm Credit to finance real estate purchases and participate in education programs to keep abreast of what's happening in the industry. They farm 12,000 acres and run about 150 head of cattle.
Bruce Nelson was on the board of directors for Northwest Farm Credit Services for 15 years. He spoke with Baumgartner about the value of Farm Credit in transitioning the farm to another generation.
The county's investments are not specifically earmarked for the Spokane area, but the money is "implicitly" being used locally, Baumgartner said.
"It's something we feel proud to invest Spokane taxpayer dollars in, not just to get a good return on investment, but something that's having an impact on the community," he said.
Baumgartner grew up in Colton, Wash., in the middle of a wheat-farming community. His father was a professor of forestry and natural resource sciences at Washington State University.
As county treasurer, Baumgartner is the public banker for roughly 80 public entities, including the school districts, Spokane International Airport, Spokane Transit Authority and the Spokane Public Facilities District, including the convention center and arena.
The county collects $700 million in property taxes each year and provides cash management and banking services for those public entities, totaling roughly $20 billion each year.
The county invests more than $1.3 billion of pooled local government cash reserves in "highly safe" fixed income assets, Baumgartner said, such as Farm Credit, treasury bills or Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.
Investment income is distributed to public participants, supporting services.
"Of all the things we purchase ... Farm Credit is the most tangible and probably our favorite investment," Baumgartner said.