The first moment Logan Schneider realized something wasn't right was when tree branches and leaves in front of him began shaking violently.
Nineteen-year-old Schneider was driving his dad's tractor through his brother's sweet cherry orchard near Oronodo, Wash., listening to a Morgan Wallen country song in noise-canceling headphones, when the leaves started shuddering.
Then he heard thumping behind him.
Schneider turned around to see a helicopter hit high-voltage power lines, then careen downwards, its rotor blades hurling toward him.
There was no time to move, Schneider says.
The helicopter smashed into the tractor, its nose landing against Schneider's back and pinning him against the steering wheel. He doesn't remember feeling pain in that moment, only adrenaline coursing through his body.
Pushing off the steering wheel, he managed to wriggle free and get away from the tractor, avoiding the helicopter's blades.
Then, Schneider recalls, he heard the pilot screaming:
"Somebody, help me! Help!"
The young man rushed back toward the tangled equipment, now ablaze.
"I really wasn't thinking. I just knew I had to get him out," said Schneider.
The young farmer recalls that, approaching the helicopter, he felt intense heat on his skin and breathed in the overpowering smell of fuel.
The pilot, Schneider says, was hanging upside down, struggling to unbuckle his seatbelt with a broken arm. The young man unclasped the pilot and pulled him out.
As the two walked away from the fire, Schneider says the pilot kept saying "thank you," "you saved my life" and "I'm sorry."
The teen called 911 and recalls that first responders arrived within 10 minutes.
Orondo Firefighters Association reports it responded to the incident, near Turtle Rock four miles south of Orondo, at 9:20 a.m. July 6.
At first, firefighters struggled to access the wreckage, hindered by the high-voltage power lines the helicopter had struck. Once the power lines were de-energized, the association says its team extinguished the fire. The firefighters were joined by first responders from Ballard Ambulance and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Soon, Schneider and the pilot — named Cory Johnson, according to a public records official at Douglas County Sheriff's Office — were lying in the back of an ambulance headed to Central Washington Hospital.
Schneider had second-degree burns on his arm, and as he later learned, will need physical therapy for muscle damage to his back. The teenager recalls that Johnson looked worse, lying in the ambulance with a broken arm and burns across his chest and back.
Central Washington Hospital did not respond to request for comment on Johnson's condition.
It's unclear why the crash happened. The Federal Aviation Administration says it's investigating, and officials are inspecting the Hiller UH-12E helicopter.
According to FAA, in 2021, there were 114 civil helicopter accidents out of about 3 million annual flight hours across the U.S.: about 3.9 accidents per 100,000 flight hours.
Schneider said he feels fortunate that both he and Johnson lived.
"Somebody was watching and protecting me," he said. "God definitely saved me."
Amazed by Schneider's luck, friends and family members urged him to try his luck a little further and play the lottery. The teenager bought his first lottery ticket and won $2.
In spite of the life-threatening helicopter incident, Schneider, who graduated from Eastmont High School last year, remains steadfast in his desire to become a pilot. The young man plans to start flight school at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, Wash., in September.
"I want to explore, see places in the world," he said. "I still want to be a pilot."