The state Department of Natural Resources will transfer 1,360 acres in Douglas County, Wash., rangeland to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The grant-funded transaction was recently approved by the Board of Natural Resources.
The four rangeland parcels, which are near the Columbia River about 10 miles north of Grand Coulee, are either within or adjacent to WDFW’s Big Bend Wildlife Area. The wildlife area is critical habitat for several species, including the threatened sharp-tailed grouse.
As part of the transaction, WDFW will assume the grazing leases on the parcels.
"We’ve made a commitment to retain grazing on the existing leases," Rachel Blomker, public affairs communications manager for WDFW, told the Capital Press. "After a few years, we will evaluate if any changes need to be made to ensure the grazing prescription fits our mission, mandate, and goals and objectives for the wildlife area."
The $331,000 grant for the transaction came from the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program and was awarded to WDFW in 2016. DNR will use the revenue from the transaction to purchase replacement property elsewhere to benefit the Common School Trust, which funds K-12 school construction across Washington state.
The parcels generated $1,276 a year for the Common School Trust.
“This transaction is a win-win for the people and the wildlife of Washington state,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz stated in a press release. “Our partners at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife get an opportunity to add meaningful conservation to the Big Bend Wildlife Area, and DNR will be able to acquire properties that are better suited to support our public schools.”
“These properties provide an important habitat connectivity link for sharp-tailed grouse populations in Douglas, Okanogan and Lincoln counties,” WDFW Director Kelly Susewind said. “The transfer of these properties to the Big Bend Wildlife Area is an important component to support our work to maintain and recover endangered and threatened species. The property transfer is also a testament of the collaborative relationship between our agencies to better position these properties for effective operation and management.”