Washington Farm Bureau's top leaders for the past decade have left for other jobs in recent weeks as the organization shifts course under its new president, King County farmer Rosella Mosby.
CEO John Stuhlmiller, Chief Financial Officer Enrique "Rick" Gastelum and director of government relations Tom Davis have departed, taking with them a total of 37 years of experience with the Farm Bureau. The organization has yet to hire replacements.
Mosby said Tuesday that all three chose to leave for other positions. The board is interviewing candidates to replace Stuhlmiller, who will have the title administrative vice president, not CEO, she said.
Mosby said she wanted to make changes at the Farm Bureau, but that she and the board are still working on specifics.
"We're doing a lot of that reflective work right now," she said. "When I ran for president, I ran with the message that we need to pivot in our approach in how we deal with agricultural issues."
Stuhlmiller had been CEO since 2013 and was director of government relations for the previous nine years. He is now executive director of the Washington State Water Resources Association, which represents irrigation districts.
Stuhlmiller said Tuesday he worked closely with Grant County farmer Mike LaPlant, who had been state Farm Bureau president for 10 years. Mosby wanted change, he said.
"There was a new direction desired," said Stuhlmiller, who signed an agreement not to criticize the Farm Bureau. "It's really unclear to me what that direction is."
Mosby was elected president in November at the annual convention, defeating Kittitas County farmer Brad Haberman, who had been a state vice president since 2016. LaPlant did not seek re-election.
After two years of COVID, people came to the convention with "pent-up ideas, pent-up emotions," said Gastelum, who had been CFO since 2013. "There was a groundswell of people who wanted to see changes," he said.
Gastelum left to become in May the director of WAFLA, which recruits foreign farmworkers for its members. He said the job was a professional advancement and that he would have sought it under any circumstances.
Gastelum said he and Stuhlmiller had been a "one-two punch" for a decade. Change was coming, he said. "I would guess John did some soul-searching about where he wanted to go."
Davis had been the Farm Bureau's chief lobbyist since 2012. He is now director of government relations for the Washington Forest Protection Association. He said Tuesday he parted amiably with the Farm Bureau.
Before being elected state president, Mosby was president of the King-Pierce County Farm Bureau and was one of the Farm Bureau's more prominent speakers to non-farmers.
At the state convention, she gave a "resounding speech" and her election "went like an avalanche," Yakima County Farm Bureau President Mark Herke said.
"She's calling it 'the pivot,'" he said. "My feeling is that if it's working pretty good, don't make big changes."
Herke said the Farm Bureau shakeup risks squandering an opportunity for the organization to make a difference this election year. "We're taking a misstep, and it's an unforced error," he said.