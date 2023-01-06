Washington farmers looking to install riparian buffers have until Jan. 13 to apply for the state NRCS's voluntary program.
“Riparian buffers are extremely important for water quality and to protect fish and wildlife habitat," said Roylene Comes At Night, Washington state conservationist for NRCS-WA. "We designed a program that would help producers in Washington decrease water temperatures by increasing the number of buffers installed. I believe that providing compensation for the income that producers lose for land that is no longer in production is the key.”
The state office has released a new fact sheet about the program.
It includes information on four “tiers” of riparian buffers, with examples of associated practices and estimated payment scenarios – to include many with foregone income to help compensate landowners for income lost if they install a riparian buffer.
Specifics of each conservation plan will determine which activity and scenario will best serve each landowner.
For example, the third “tier” of the program supports landowners’ installing native woody vegetation for wildlife and pollinators. The “tier” includes two rows of 35-foot-wide riparian buffers.
Depending on the specifics of the conservation plan developed between NRCS and the landowner, NRCS-WA could support them with tree and shrub site preparation, planting hedgerows, and managing the wildlife over a five-year contract.
The five-year contract total per acre could be up to $9,579.16.
The program's application deadline is Jan. 13.
Each applicant must establish themselves as a USDA customer and obtain all Farm Service Agency (FSA) eligibility requirements by Jan. 27.
The Washington NRCS office notes that Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) determination has been taking up to eight weeks to be processed by the IRS. The Washington NRCS recommends applicants submit their completed AGI form to the Farm Service Agency several weeks prior to the FSA eligibility determination deadline.
Submitting an AGI form to the agency on the last day of the application period may result in AGI eligibility not being met by the deadline for the 2023 fiscal year, the Washington office said.
