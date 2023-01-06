Washington farmers looking to install riparian buffers have until Jan. 13 to apply for the state NRCS's voluntary program.

“Riparian buffers are extremely important for water quality and to protect fish and wildlife habitat," said Roylene Comes At Night, Washington state conservationist for NRCS-WA. "We designed a program that would help producers in Washington decrease water temperatures by increasing the number of buffers installed. I believe that providing compensation for the income that producers lose for land that is no longer in production is the key.”

