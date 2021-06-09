OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court on Tuesday bore in on whether Gov. Jay Inslee has unlimited power to veto conditions imposed by lawmakers in spending bills.
Hearing arguments in a suit filed by the Legislature, Justice Barbara Madsen told the governor's lawyer that Inslee apparently wants to cut strings attached to budgets and take the "raw dollars."
"What you're asking us (to do) seems to shift the power to legislate to the governor," she said.
Deputy Solicitor General Alicia Young, representing Inslee, said the governor was keeping lawmakers from stealthily inserting policies into spending bills.
"The Legislature has gotten more clever, and it knows to put that straight into a budget bill to insulate it from veto or public scrutiny," she said.
Inslee's interpretation of his veto powers has come under fire several times, including from other Democrats. Inslee can veto sections of bills and spending items, but critics accuse him of editing legislation.
Recently, Inslee angered lawmakers by vetoing provisions that made cap-and-trade and a low-carbon fuel standard dependent on passing a gas tax increase.
The case before the Supreme Court stems from a partial veto in 2019. Lawmakers appropriated money for mass transit and told agencies buying vans and buses not to consider "fuel type."
Inslee approved the spending, but vetoed the instruction on fuel type, saying it would slow the transition to alternative fuels and electric vehicles.
Young argued the governor's veto of a "non-dollar provision," a condition lawmakers attached to spending, fell within his constitutional powers to veto expenditures.
She told justices the condition placed by lawmakers contradicted other state policies.
"Fuel type is how the department (of transportation) furthers clean air," she said. "Fuel type is how the department is a responsible steward of state resources and protects the environment."
Another deputy solicitor general, Jeffrey Even, representing the Legislature, told justices that the balance of power between two branches of government was at stake.
"The governor's position does, in fact, lead inexorably to the conclusion that the governor could veto all the conditions (and) keep the money," Even said.
Lawmakers complicated vetoing the "fuel-type" condition by inserting it seven times in the budget, rather than as a stand-alone section ripe for a veto.
Chief Justice Steven Gonzalez asked Even when the court should decide lawmakers are trying to evade a veto.
Even said it was natural to attach the fuel-type condition to various transportation department programs. He also said lawmakers chose not to make the condition easy pickings.
"The Legislature is under no obligation to maximize gubernatorial veto authority," he said.
In another case, the Building Industry Association of Washington is suing Inslee over a partial 2019 veto. The suit is pending in the Court of Appeals Division II.
Lawmakers conditioned increasing fines for disturbing riverbeds on three gravel-removal projects meant to protect eroding farmland in Grays Harbor, Snohomish and Whatcom counties.
Inslee vetoed the projects and signed the rest of the bill, accusing lawmakers of trying him to force him to accept projects he opposed to get a policy he supported.