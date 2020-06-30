A lawsuit filed by Washington State University accuses a nursery and grafting company of patent infringement for allegedly propagating Cosmic Crisp apple trees without permission.
The complaint, filed June 22, claims that Angel’s Grafting and Nursery of Tieton, Wash., has asexually reproduced and sold the patented trees since 2016 despite lacking a license from Proprietary Variety Management, a company that manages such contracts for WSU.
Last year, an orchard owner in Naches, Wash., admitted to hiring Angel’s Grafting and Nursery to propagate Cosmic Crisp trees, which was substantiated with invoices, and alleged the company had performed this service for other clients in Central Washington, the complaint said.
The lawsuit alleges that Luis Jorge Angel, the nursery and grafting company’s owner, admitted to reproducing trees for that orchard and agreed to show where else they’d been planted but hasn’t since spoken with PVM.
Earlier this year, PVM found a block of roughly 100,000 Cosmic Crisp trees that hadn’t been licensed at a property leased to Angel, according to the complaint. The landowner has since begun disposing of the trees to avoid being implicated.
The lawsuit seeks an injunction against further patent infringement, compensation up to three times the amount of damages, as allowed under federal law, and payment of litigation costs.
Contacted by telephone, Angel said he wasn’t aware the lawsuit had been filed and denied any wrongdoing.
The first Cosmic Crisp seedling was grown in 1998 by Bruce Barritt, a professor at WSU who obtained a patent in 2014 for the cultivar, which produces “large and juicy” apples with a “firm crisp texture” and which “provides ample sweetness and tartness” while storing well for more than a year, the complaint said.
WSU and PVM initially only expected to license about 300,000 trees in 2017 but they were met with a much higher demand and have since licensed more than 13 million Cosmic Crisp trees, the lawsuit said.
Farmers have paid $500 million to grow licensed Cosmic Crisp trees and “the ability to generate continued royalty income” from the cultivar “depends on the strict enforcement of WSU intellectual property rights,” the complaint said.