Washington state regulators say they plan to loosen COVID-related rules for housing farmworkers, eliminating twice-daily checks on infected farmworkers by a health-care professional.
The house calls, not required for the elderly in long-term care facilities, are among the emergency rules set by the Health Department and Labor and Industries in May.
The Washington Farm Bureau and Wafla are suing the agencies, claiming the emergency rules have overstayed their usefulness, reduced housing capacity and made unreasonable demands on farms.
A Yakima County Superior Court judge is scheduled to hear the claims Tuesday. The state agencies say special COVID-safety rules are still necessary, but concede in court filings that they will be changed.
"We call it a win," Farm Bureau CEO John Stuhlmiller said Monday. "We're just hoping the agencies will use science and match up the regulations with reality and see what needs to remain, if anything."
The agencies imposed the rules last spring as the state moved to regulate business and personal affairs. The rules required that workers in bunk-bed housing must be isolated in groups no larger than 15 people.
The agencies say they will have new rules by May 8 that recognize workers are being vaccinated.
The agencies have not made public any proposal, but a draft rule drops the twice-a-day house calls in favor of a daily phone call to patients, according to the Health Department's chief science officer, Dr. Scott Lindquist.
In a court declaration, Lindquist acknowledged a shortage of medical professionals in rural areas.
The draft rule also removes the requirement that infected workers be kept within 20 minutes of advanced life-support emergency medical services, according to Lindquist.
Stuhlmiller said he hoped the agencies will repeal the emergency rules entirely, leaving in place pre-pandemic rules meant to prevent sicknesses from spreading in farmworker housing.
The state agencies contend in court documents that emergency rules are still needed, though modified as health experts learn more about the virus.
"Farmworkers living in congregate settings are especially vulnerable to COVID," Lindquist declared.
Lindquist cited a surge in coronavirus cases between Dec. 8 and Jan. 6 in Yakima, Chelan and Douglas counties, which have a high number of farmworkers.
Wafla CEO Dan Fazio said the winter surge occurred when seasonal farmworker housing was vacant.
"He's talking about flare ups in the community due to Christmas. It's absolutely irrelevant to the discussion," Fazio said. "There's no scientific basis for (Lindquist's) statement."
A Health Department spokeswoman said outbreaks last spring and the spread of the virus in close quarters led the state to conclude farmworkers in congregate housing were vulnerable.
Cases were rising last winter as the state agencies looked at renewing the emergency rules until at least May, she said in an email.
"The agencies considered farmworker housing requirements in light of what was happening with case rates in the entire community, not just in the facilities themselves," she said.
Labor and Industries and the Health Department reported in December that health care workers and farmworkers were disproportionately sickened by COVID. The report did not say where people were infected.
Wafla argues that emergency housing rules reduced the beds available to farmworkers in regulated housing, forcing more farmworkers to live in unregulated housing.
"I believe farmworkers in temporary farmworker housing are better protected than farmworkers living in the community," Fazio said.
The state will seek to have Wafla and the Farm Bureau's suit moved to Thurston County. The state argues challenges to state rules must be heard in Olympia.
Wafla and the Farm Bureau are seeking to keep the case in Yakima County and for a judge to issue a restraining order against enforcing the emergency rules.