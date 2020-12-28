The Pacific Northwest Canola Association has given complimentary one-year memberships to canola growers who had losses from the Cold Springs-Canyon Pearl Hill Fire in Washington's Douglas County.
The fire burned 350 square miles, according to the canola association.
The association expects to give 15 memberships, executive director Karen Sowers said.
The Cold Springs Fire started Sept. 6 and burned roughly 190,000 acres. The Pearl Hill Fire started Sept. 7 and burned roughly 224,000 acres.
Agricultural losses included crops, crop residue, equipment, structures, cattle, fencing and pasture.
"Our board of directors decided it was the least we could do for these guys and their families given the devastation they experienced," association president Dale Flikkema said in a press release.