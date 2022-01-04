The Washington Turfgrass Seed Commission launched its "Grass Is" advertising campaign in early 2020 — just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The effort has paid off.
"A lot of people stayed home the last couple of years," said Travis Meacham, Moses Lake, Wash., farmer and chairman of the commission. "When they did that, they started looking at their own environment around their houses and started revitalizing their lawns. It's been real positive for the market outlook on turfgrass."
On all digital platforms in 2021, the commission's campaign reached more than 900,000 people across the Pacific Northwest and Midwest, where domestic customers of cool-season grass varieties reside, said Kara Rowe, owner of KR Creative Strategies, a marketing agency in Medical Lake, Wash.
"We're just trying to get the message out there about the turfgrass that is grown in Washington, the benefits that it produces to both consumers out here and the environment around it," he said. "People don't really understand the amount of turfgrass seed grown in our state."
Roughly 90 farms grow Kentucky bluegrass seed in the state, according to the commission. Most are irrigated in Central Washington, others are non-irrigated in Eastern Washington.
Washington farmers produced nearly 90 million pounds of turfgrass seed in 2020, Johnson estimated.
The campaign focuses on the benefits of natural grass, in yards, parks and stadiums, said Shane Johnson, commission administrator.
The commission's statewide Safer Fields For All campaign focuses on educating the public about the problems with synthetic and plastic turf fields, Rowe said.
Over the last 20 to 25 years, stadiums from high school up to the professional level have pushed for such fields, Johnson said. But they have a big long-term impact, he said, noting there's no recycling program for such fields, which need to be replaced just as often as natural grasses.
"Just the safety alone on the plastic playing surfaces ought to be a concern to people," Johnson said.
The NFL Players Association in 2020 called for all team owners to proactively change all field surfaces to natural grass.
Meacham's outlook is optimistic for the coming year.
The bulk of turfgrass production is cool-season grasses.
