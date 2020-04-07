Washington FFA and seven other career and technical education programs won't receive a boost in state support this year.
A $700,000 expenditure to be split eight ways was vetoed Friday by Gov. Jay Inslee. The governor said trimming new spending was necessary because the state expects a loss in tax revenue as sectors of the economy remain shut down to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The funding would have increased state support for Washington FFA and the other organizations to $100,000 a year from $12,500. Washington FFA Executive Director Abbie DeMeerlee said the organization's board planned to meet this week and talk about how to spend the money.
"It's sad. I recognize that in the face of this pandemic (Inslee) has been making a lot of difficult decisions," DeMeerleer said.
Washington FFA has 12,000 members, DeMeerleer said. The organization has been seeking more funding for the past three years and made a concerted lobbying effort this year with the other programs, she said.
Washington FFA will again seek more funding from the Legislature next year, but can't expect too much as the coronavirus depletes state revenue, she said.
FFA chapters also receive support from school districts and do their own fund-raising.