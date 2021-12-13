A Washington state farm claims its blueberry plants were damaged by herbicides sprayed along a railroad right-of-way by a pesticide applicator.
The owners of the Sandhu Farm in Skagit County have filed a complaint alleging that Ferrosafe, the applicator, caused the damage while providing weed control services for the BNSF Railway Co.
A similar problem compelled Sandhu Farm to file a lawsuit against the company in 2017, which was settled by an agreement that restricted herbicide spraying during summer, the complaint said.
Earlier this year, Sandhu Farm noticed that blueberry leaves near the railroad tracks were “crinkled and curled instead of smooth,” especially in areas where the vegetation buffer was sparse between the tracks and the farm, the complaint said.
The leaves were sent to a laboratory and the plant tissue tested positive for 2,4-D and other chemicals that are active ingredients in herbicide products, none of which are used by Sandhu Farm, the complaint said.
The complaint specifically alleges that Ferrosafe applied Oust Extra herbicide on BNSF’s right-of-way in April and May when wind speeds exceeded 10 mph, violating the label regulations.
“Ferrosafe knew or should have known with substantial certainty that herbicides applied to the BNSF right-of-way in the manner and under the conditions applied were likely to become volatile and/or drift onto the Sandhu property,” the complaint said.
The lawsuit accuses Ferrosafe of breaching the previous agreement, as well trespass, negligence and nuisance, among other allegations.
The lawsuit seeks triple the amount of financial damages sustained by Sandhu Farm, in an amount to be determined by a jury.
Sandau Farm has also asked for a permanent injunction prohibiting Ferrosafe and BNSF from applying herbicides next to its property, or requiring them to apply herbicides in a way that avoids damaging blueberry plants.
An attorney for Ferrosafe said the company is unable to comment on active litigation. A representative of BNSF, which is also named as a defendant in the complaint, also said the company doesn't comment on active litigation.
The lawsuit was initially filed in Skagit County Superior Court but was transferred to federal court in Washington because Ferrosafe is incorporated in Arizona and its principal business office is in Alabama. BNSF is incorporated in Delaware and is based in Texas.
In an answer filed in federal court, Ferrosafe denied causing damage to Sandhu’s blueberry plants and specifically denied spraying herbicides containing 2,4-D.
In the answer filed by BNSF, the company said it’s “without knowledge or information” regarding the key accusations against Ferrosafe but opposes the injunction request.