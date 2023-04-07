OLYMPIA — A Senate Democrat said Friday he will withdraw a bill to refund cap-and-trade surcharges to farmers, citing opposition on several fronts, including from farm groups.

The bill also faced a cool reception by the House and was opposed by Gov. Jay Inslee, said Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah. The bill was scheduled for a committee hearing April 10, but will be pulled from the agenda, he said.

