OLYMPIA — A proposal to advertise Washington agricultural products with taxpayer money has bipartisan support in the Legislature.
The state Department of Agriculture projects spending $179,000 a year from the general fund to oversee the branding campaign. Proponents say it would set apart Washington-grown products overseas and domestically.
"This is an awesome bill," said Rep. Melanie Morgan, D-Parkland. "We are ensuring that all of our farmers have tools and resources to make sure their products are well advertised."
The agriculture department asked for the marketing program at the recommendation of the Food Policy Forum. Lawmakers created the forum to improve the "food system."
Senate Bill 5341 passed the Senate on a 47-0 vote in February and was endorsed unanimously March 17 by the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.
"We should be proud of our agriculture in the state of Washington and let the world know about the products we grow and market," said Moses Lake Republican Tom Dent, the committee's top-ranking Republican.
The bill must still be endorsed by the House budget committee and voted on by the full House.
If the bill is adopted, agriculture department Director Derek Sandison would appoint an advisory committee to recommend how to market farm goods.
The Legislature would receive a report, but the bill doesn't require any further action by lawmakers. Sandison could adopt rules based on the recommendations, according to the bill.
The rules could include fees for using logos or labels sanctioned by the program.
To carry out the program, the department would hire one "commerce specialist," according to a fiscal report. The specialist's salary would be $83,000.
With benefits, equipment and administrative overhead, the position would cost $169,000 a year. The department anticipates spending $10,000 on outreach, label design and other expenses.
At a hearing on the bill, Rep. Shelley Kloba, D-Kirkland, asked whether the taxpayer-funded marketing program could promote cannabis, if marijuana were legalized federally. "It's mostly food for thought. Something to ponder," she said.
Most states have government-sanctioned agricultural branding programs, according to the state agriculture department. The source was staff research, according to department spokeswoman Amber Betts.
Slogans from other states include Idaho Preferred and California Grown. Several states follow California's formula, including Alaska Grown, Arizona Grown and Georgia Grown.
Many states have similarly short slogans, such as Choose Iowa, Kentucky Proud and Illinois Products. A few are more expansive, such as "New Mexico — Taste the Tradition" and "Massachusetts Grown ... and Fresher!"
The Oregon Department of Agriculture assists farmers connect with buyers and promotes Oregon-grown products through trade missions. The state does not have a slogan.
Washington has 21 agricultural commodity commissions. Two — the cranberry and tree fruit commissions — conduct only research. The others promote their products.
The state Auditor's Office in January recommended a marketing program for all agricultural products. The recommendation was made after Senate Bill 5341 had been introduced.
