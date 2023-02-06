Potato processor Lamb Weston and public safety agencies are investigating an anhydrous ammonia leak at the company's plant in Quincy, Wash.
The company immediately notified the proper authorities Feb. 5 after discovering the apparent leak, spokeswoman Shelby Stoolman told the Capital Press.
"There were no injuries associated with the leak, and we are working with the appropriate authorities to assess the release and ensure safety for our team members as well as public safety," Stoolman said. "We have shut down one production line impacted by the release and are investigating the exact cause."
The gas was contained at the facility, with no threat to the public, said Lexi Smith, Grant County Health District communications coordinator.
Air monitoring teams and the state Department of Ecology were also there, Smith said. They were ventilating the facility establish safe working conditions for employees.
A team was working on repairs to the system where the leak occurred, Smith said.
Ammonia is one of the highest production-volume chemicals in the U.S. It is used in manufacturing, refrigeration and agriculture as a fertilizer, Smith said.
Anhydrous ammonia is used as a refrigerant in the facility, Stoolman said.
Headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston exports potato products to more than 100 countries.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com