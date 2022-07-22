The Washington Supreme Court said the Department of Natural Resources has discretion on how it manages state forests, a decision that gave the timber industry an immediate victory, but was hailed by environmentalists as a "monumental conservation decision."
In the 8-0 ruling July 21, the court rejected claims that DNR's timber-harvesting plans were violating its constitutional duty to manage state-owned forests for "all the people."
Writing for the court, Judge Helen Whitener said the public gains from increased economic activity, and funding for education and government.
"As DNR emphasizes, generating revenue from timber harvests helps boost local economies and maintain state institutions," she wrote.
Whitener, however, was sympathetic to the environmental groups, saying they presented a "commendable argument" that state forests should be managed to "also combat climate change and protect our crucial ecosystem."
While DNR can allow logging, it's not required to, she said. It will be up to the Legislature, not the court to order changes, she said.
The ruling dismisses a lawsuit led by Conservation Northwest. Nevertheless, Executive Director Mitch Friedman declared victory.
"The court issued a monumental conservation ruling," he said. "Over coming years and decades, this ruling will be cited in support of nature-protection policies made by the Legislature and the DNR."
DNR manages about 3 million acres. The federal government granted much of the land to fund public services when Washington became a state. Counties and school districts in heavily forested areas rely on money from state timber sales.
Conservation Northwest, joined by the Washington Environmental Council and Olympic Forest Coalition, accused DNR of acting "like a private timber company."
Climate activists supported the lawsuit, while the timber industry and rural counties, school districts and fire districts intervened to support DNR.
DNR argued that it has an obligation to generate timber revenue, but also said it doesn't endanger the environment. Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said the ruling affirms DNR's authority.
"I also recognize that in the face of a rapidly changing climate, we must do everything we can to safeguard public lands and protect our forests," she said in a statement.
American Forest Resource Council President Travis Joseph said the ruling should encourage DNR to stop being "publicly bullied by anti-forestry groups."
"This opinion rejects, once and for all, legal attacks by anti-forestry groups to upend the trust mandate and the many benefits it provides," he said.
A Thurston County judge dismissed the lawsuit, which originated over the state's plan to conserve marbled murrelet habitat. The environmental groups appealed and the Supreme Court accepted the case, skipping over the Court of Appeals.
The case drew widespread interest. In an amicus brief, the Washington Council of Machinists said that if the environmental groups won, state forests would become "theme parks for the affluent."
