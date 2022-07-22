Washington Temple of Justice (copy)

An American flag waves over the Temple of Justice in Olympia. The Supreme Court ruled July 21 that timber harvests in state forests benefits the public, but lawmakers have the power to change that.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press File

The Washington Supreme Court said the Department of Natural Resources has discretion on how it manages state forests, a decision that gave the timber industry an immediate victory, but was hailed by environmentalists as a "monumental conservation decision."

In the 8-0 ruling July 21, the court rejected claims that DNR's timber-harvesting plans were violating its constitutional duty to manage state-owned forests for "all the people."

