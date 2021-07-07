210716_cp1_news_dj agricultural burning

The Washington Department of Ecology will continue issuing permits for agricultural burning. Gov. Jay Inslee limited outdoor burning July 6, but exempted agricultural burning with a permit.

The Washington Department of Ecology will continue issuing agricultural burn permits and approving burning when the weather and local fire departments allow it, an agency spokesman said Wednesday.

Gov. Jay Inslee declared a wildfire emergency Tuesday and prohibited outdoor burning, with some exceptions. The exceptions include agricultural burning with a permit.

To get the daily burn decision, permit holders can call 1-800-406-5322. Permit holders also must check on whether there is a local burn ban.

The governor's burn ban applies to agricultural burning without a permit, weed abatement, land clearing, yard debris, trash and bonfires.

