The Washington Department of Ecology will continue issuing agricultural burn permits and approving burning when the weather and local fire departments allow it, an agency spokesman said Wednesday.
Gov. Jay Inslee declared a wildfire emergency Tuesday and prohibited outdoor burning, with some exceptions. The exceptions include agricultural burning with a permit.
To get the daily burn decision, permit holders can call 1-800-406-5322. Permit holders also must check on whether there is a local burn ban.
The governor's burn ban applies to agricultural burning without a permit, weed abatement, land clearing, yard debris, trash and bonfires.