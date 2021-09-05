Vicky Scharlau has been named the interim executive director of the Washington AgForestry leadership program as the organization develops its new strategic plan.
Through her nonprofit association management company 501 Consultants, based in Cashmere, Wash., Scharlau is also executive director of the Columbia Basin Development League, Washington Winegrowers Association and Washington Wine Industry Foundation. She will continue in those roles with her team.
Scharlau replaces Matt Kloes, who will leave at the end of September after two years as executive director.
The AgForestry program focuses on developing leaders in agriculture, forestry and natural resources.
The AgForestry leadership development program lasts 18 months. It includes 11 multi-day seminars. Participants also spend one week in Washington, D.C., and up to two weeks in a foreign country.
The cost to participants is $6,000. The program spends approximately $20,000 per participant. The difference is subsidized by partners and in-kind donations. Class 44 will begin in October 2022.
Scharlau is a graduate of Ag Forestry's Class 10.
The need for the program has never been greater, she said.
"We have so much potential and so much at stake," she said. "If we don't train those who are in the industry and people who we want to stay in the industry for tomorrow, we're never going to survive here."
Scharlau grew up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin. Her bachelor's degree is in agricultural economics and agricultural journalism from the University of Wisconsin and her master's degree is in public administration from the University of Washington.
She worked for the Washington Department of Agriculture, then for the Washington Apple Commission and Washington Horticultural Association — now merged into the Washington State Tree Fruit Association — before realizing there was a need for the management company, which she founded in 1994.
"Smaller organizations don't have enough budget or the infrastructure to hire five different staff people," she said. "What we provide is that ability to be everything to a small-ish organization."
The management company provides a spectrum of services to nonprofit organizations, and no organization has to pay full price for anything, she said.
"They're not buying all of my time as executive director, they're only buying a portion of it," Scharlau said.
The company is "very, very intentional" about working with organizations about what they want to accomplish and how much money they have to invest in their goals, Scharlau said.
About 50% of the company's time is spent consulting, including strategic planning, grant writing and management, training for boards of directors and coaching for executive directors, Scharlau said.
"Really any kind of a spot need or spot issue that a nonprofit might have, we can usually help them," she said.
How long AgForestry's strategic planning takes will determine the time Scharlau is in the interim position, she said. The biggest challenge is attracting the industry's future leaders today.
"Right now the board has to determine where the organization needs to grow in terms of meeting the needs not only of our core supporters of Ag Forestry, those people who have been with us from the beginning," she said. "But we also have to recognize that the millennials and younger are the future of our natural resource industry. We have to understand how to help them build a future as a leader."