The popular AgForestry leadership program has announced its next class of future leaders.
"We want people to understand that leadership is for everyone," said Matt Kloes, program director and interim president of the Agriculture and Forestry Education Foundation.
Kloes expects participants to enhance their communication skills and increase efficiency when working with people who have different perspectives, values and backgrounds.
"I'm sure everyone has noticed that we are living in a contentious time that has been extremely divisive," Kloes said. "We need to get past that to get things done and start looking to common values and interests, so we can get beyond positions and to solutions."
Chehalis, Wash., dairy farmer Michelle Schilter said she had been encouraged to apply to the program before, but the timing was never right.
"My biggest thing is to really understand how all the inner workings of ag and policy work together," she said. "Agriculture is so important to the economy of Washington."
Schilter hopes to understand the process and represent the industry when speaking to lawmakers in Olympia and Washington, D.C.
Faith Van De Putte, a compost, beef and pork producer in Lopez Island, Wash., is also the agriculture resource committee coordinator for San Juan County, which includes farm policy.
She wanted to develop new skills to better serve her farm and the county.
"San Juan County is small and we have a lot of pressure as far as increased land prices (and) a tourism economy, which is both a challenge and an opportunity," she said. "Land-use policies can make a difference."
The majority of the program's budget is donations, Kloes said. It also receives grants and participant fees.
Participants are nominated and go through a "rigorous" application, involving essays, assessments from four people about their leadership potential and an hour-long interview.
The 18-month program includes 11 meetings around the state; a week in Washington, D.C., and two weeks exploring trade, culture and government in a foreign country.
Recent locations have included Vietnam, Cambodia, Ecuador, India and Nepal, Kloes said.
Total cost is $6,000.