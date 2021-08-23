A shortage of workers has derailed the USDA’s annual hazelnut forecast this year, leaving the industry without a source of crop data that informs market strategies.
Usually, the agency’s National Agricultural Statistics Service recruits at least 16 employees to head out to Oregon hazelnut orchards and collect samples for a statewide production forecast that’s released in late August.
Those numbers won’t be available in 2021, since USDA wasn’t able to recruit even half that number of workers despite raising their hourly wage from about $14 to $17, said Dave Losh, the agency’s state statistician.
“We just couldn’t get the people this year,” he said. “This is the first time we’ve had this kind of problem.”
Some people who’ve conducted the surveys in the past had already taken other jobs while others had moved away from the area due to reduced work opportunities during coronavirus restrictions, Losh said.
Though it’s possible that extended unemployment benefits dissuaded people from returning to work, the USDA was still able to recruit enough workers last year when such financial assistance was also available, he said.
The agency has identified potential recruits who expressed interest in filling the positions next year, Losh said. “We’re definitely going to start earlier.”
The Oregon Hazelnut Marketing Board pays NASS to perform the forecast as an “objective yield survey” while processors also do subjective surveys based on the “gut” feelings of growers, said Larry George, president of the George Packing Co.
“There’s a lot of data points we use,” he said. The lack of a survey “doesn’t completely turn us blind but it is the most public and important data point we use.”
Oregon hazelnuts typically command a premium of 15-20% over global prices, which the industry tries to maintain by pacing shipments to buyers through the marketing year, George said.
The goal is to avoid surpluses that would depress prices as well as shortages that would leave demand unfulfilled, he said. “We need to have a really good idea when we start selling how much volume we have.”
Without the USDA’s objective survey forecast, the industry is anticipating a harvest of 65,000-70,000 tons, up from last year’s crop of roughly 61,000 tons, George said.
Orchards seemed to have recovered well from recent heat waves and an ice storm earlier in the year, he said. “We’re cautiously optimistic.”
Last year, the USDA’s survey overshot actual production by forecasting a 71,000-ton crop, while subjective surveys were closer to the mark, said Terry Ross, executive director of the Hazelnut Growers Bargaining Association, which negotiates prices with processors.
Ross said he doesn’t blame the USDA because farmers have planted a lot of new trees but the growth hasn’t been consistent from year to year, making statistical surveys difficult.
“The industry’s gone through fits and starts trying to get the acres in the ground,” he said. “NASS has a hard job. This is not an issue with NASS.”
The full impact of not having USDA’s forecast available may not become clear until later, though it’s not expected to have an impact on prices, Ross said. “We’ll have to see if we miss it.”
Apart from disrupting the hazelnut forecast, the labor shortage is affecting all sectors of agriculture, he said. “It is so tough to get anybody to fill a position and stay.”
Farmers are seeing prices for other inputs rise along with higher labor costs, Ross said. “We need to make sure we’re getting as much return for our farmers as possible.”