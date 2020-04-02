WOODBURN, Ore. — Every year, busloads of Oregon seniors make the springtime pilgrimage to Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm in Woodburn for the annual tulip festival, gazing out across 40 acres of brightly colored flowers over the bucolic countryside.
This year, however, the coronavirus pandemic has slammed the brakes on the highly anticipated festival, forcing the farm to close its fields and gift shop to the public.
While nothing can replace the outdoor experience of the tulip festival, Emily Iverson, the farm's social media coordinator, said they are doing the next best thing — bringing potted flowers to assisted living centers around the state, lifting the spirits of residents stuck in isolation.
Wooden Shoe normally sells 12-inch pots of about 7-10 tulips each during the six-week festival. When the event was suddenly canceled, it left 9,000 pots of flowers that no one would be able to buy.
Rather than let the tulips wither and die on the farm, people can pay $15 per pot to have them donated to anonymous senior homes. Iverson said they have already delivered 2,500 pots of tulips to Eugene, Wilsonville, Mt. Angel, Albany and even Redmond in Central Oregon.
"Honestly, it's super touching," Iverson said. "Delivering the flowers has really boosted the morale of the residents who have been feeling down for a few weeks."
The Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival is, by far, the farm's biggest money-maker of the year. Last year, the festival brought in about 150,000 visitors from all over the world and a little over $1 million in revenue.
After the tulip festival was canceled due to COVID-19, Iverson said folks on social media began reaching out with suggestions about what to do with the flowers. A greenhouse owner in West Virginia recommended taking the flowers to seniors in assisted living homes, which remain in lockdown to prevent spreading the disease.
That struck a chord with Iverson, who worked with Lexie Criscola, the farm's marketing manager, to come up with the senior flower delivery program.
As much as they would like to donate the tulips, Iverson said it would have been economically tough on the farm. Charging $15 per pot will help them to recoup some lost revenue from the festival, and pay at least a few bills in the short-term.
Barb Iverson, one of the family farm's owners and Emily's mother, said the flower sales won't make them whole, but does give the farm a little relief in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
"It helps cover some bills. That's what we're looking at right now," she said.
Beyond picking up some flower sales, Emily Iverson said the tulips offer some spark of hope and happiness for seniors.
"Seniors who don't have a whole lot and can't do a whole lot, they're really touched by it," she said. "It's bringing some color and bringing some life, when things around them aren't going so hot right now."