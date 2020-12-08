Beyond burning trees and structures to the ground, Oregon’s historic wildfires have also impaired water quality in thousands of miles of streams in 2020.
About 400 miles of fish-bearing streams and 2,500 miles of other waterways were affected by wildfires that burned 1 million acres of forests in the state this year, said Kyle Abraham, chief of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s private forests division.
“After severe fire, soils once held together by vegetation and protected by ground cover no longer have the ability to retain water or the root support to prevent erosion,” Abraham testified Dec. 7 before the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
Water quality degradation is concerning to agriculture because adverse impacts to sensitive species can increase pressure to more strictly regulate irrigation diversions and pesticide usage.
“Some of the most common threats we see include accelerated soil erosion, increased water runoff with flooding and potential debris flows, and expansion of invasive plants and noxious weeds,” Abraham said.
Water systems, fish habitat, drinking water, roads and bridges can be affected by wildfire damage, though it’s possible to recover from these effects, Abraham said.
Apart from introducing more sediment and nutrients into streams, wildfire reduces shade and raises water temperatures to the detriment of aquatic species, said Keith Andersen, western region administrator for the state’s Department of Environmental Quality.
In the immediate aftermath of the fires, hazardous waste is being removed from burned areas and structures near waterways are being stabilized to prevent further pollution, Andersen said.
Potential impairment to waterways is greatest where trees and vegetation have been thoroughly consumed by flames on steep hillsides, said Joshua Seeds, nonpoint source specialist with DEQ.
“As you get higher slope and/or higher burn severity, your risk of erosion will go up,” Seeds said.
Towns in the Santiam Canyon area, including Detroit, Gates, Lyons, Mehama and Stayton, face high potential risk to their water supplies, as do Estacada and Roseburg, he said.
Overall, about 1 million people in Oregon experienced wildfires in areas that serve as their water sources this year, said Joel Cary, chair of the Oregon Water Utility Council.
Nutrients and ash in the water can encourage the growth of cyanobacterial harmful algal blooms, or cyanoHABS, while plastic water pipelines can melt and release toxic “volatile organic compounds,” or VOCs, Cary said.
In the short term, private forestland owners are mitigating water impacts by replacing damaged road culverts, placing hay bales in ditches and seeding bare ground with native grasses, said Ted Reiss, timberlands manager for the Seneca Jones Timber Co.
About 10,000 acres of the company’s forestlands were burned in the Archie Creek fire near Roseburg, he said. Since the fire, the company has replaced about 110 culverts and repaired about 50 miles of roads at a cost of $170,000.
In the long term, the company will focus on reforestation efforts to prevent erosion into waterways, which costs about $1,000 an acre, Reiss said.
“There’s nothing quite like a stand replacement fire that kills everything down to the bare soil to harm the growing environment for our forest resources,” he said.