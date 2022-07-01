A new map of Oregon’s wildfire risks has serious implications for rural landowners but the initial version isn’t as far-reaching as farm advocates feared.
Stricter regulations are planned for mapped areas where elevated fire dangers overlap with the outer edges of human habitation, known as the wildland-urban interface.
Nearly 1 million properties in the state are included in the WUI under the map recently developed by the Oregon Department of Forestry in consultation with Oregon State University.
However, only about 80,000 of these parcels are in high or extreme fire risk areas and have structures subject to regulations, such as more rigorous building codes and “defensible space” standards for vegetation removal.
That represents about 5% of the state’s total tax lots, whose owners will receive notifications and can appeal the designation.
The Oregon Farm Bureau believes the WUI was defined too broadly and will encompass vast portions of rural communities.
While the WUI remains excessive, not as many rural properties will be affected by regulations as critics anticipated, said Lauren Smith, OFB’s director of government and national affairs.
“Where it narrowed was with the overlay of high and extreme risk, which is subject to regulations,” Smith said. “That overlay was less than we thought, but in five years it could be greater.”
Though the area subject to regulation is smaller than predicted, rural landowenrs can’t rest easy because the map will be reconsidered periodically and the overlap could grow, she said.
The “home hardening” building codes, which will apply to new buildings and major remodels in regulated areas, are supposed to be adopted in October and to become effective next April.
Meanwhile, the defensible space requirements that affect vegetation around buildings are set to be adopted in December after a public process.
Agricultural buildings will be exempt from these regulations under a directive from the state fire marshal, Mariana Ruiz-Temple, but the Oregon Farm Bureau worries that her eventual replacement may scrap that exception.
“We’re always going to be uncomfortable because we will have properties that fall into that high and extreme risk WUI,” Smith said.
Oregon’s approach to mitigating wildfire risks is being overhauled by Senate Bill 762, which was passed last year. The legislation did not exempt vineyards, orchards and other cultivated croplands from the defensible space requirements.
How cropland will be treated under the new system remains to be seen, with the issue currently being assessed by the Wildfire Programs Advisory Council that was created by the bill.
While the council doesn’t have formal statutory authority, the Oregon Farm Bureau is watching that process closely because its recommendations will have sway with regulatory agencies, Smith said.
The state’s Department of Land Conservation and Development is also developing proposed land use legislation aimed at fire prevention, which the agency will present to lawmakers next year.
These new land use rules will apply to all high and extreme fire risk areas on the map, not just those that overlap with the WUI, Smith said. “We’re very concerned about what the DLCD will recommend.”