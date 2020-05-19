An Oregon ranch is accused of starting a wildfire that burned 12,700 acres owned by a timber company that’s now seeking $15 million in damages.
The Green Diamond Resource Co. of Seattle has filed a lawsuit claiming the 2018 blaze was started by an all-terrain vehicle operated by an employee of the J-Spear Ranch in Paisley, Ore.
The employee was maintaining a fence on a grazing allotment in the Fremont-Winema National Forest when the vehicle sparked the 55,000-acre Watson Creek Fire, which spread onto Green Diamond’s forestland, the complaint said.
“On information and belief, the ATV was not equipped with fire-suppression equipment that would have prevented the heat produced by the muffler from igniting ground fuels, including, but not limited to, a spark-arresting device,” according to the complaint.
Capital Press was unable to reach a representative of J-Spear Ranch because the phone number listed for the company was disconnected. The case’s court docket doesn’t include information about any attorneys representing the ranch.
Timber was directly lost to the flames as well as to roads built to fight the wildfire, with Green Diamond also having to pay for “restoration and reforestation costs,” among other expenses, the company alleges.
The complaint alleges that J-Spear Ranch was “negligent, grossly negligent, or reckless” in causing the wildfire and failing to “maintain its equipment in a safe manner” or outfitting the ATV with “fire-suppression equipment.”
The lawsuit also accused the ranch of trespass by “intrusion or invasion by fire.”
Green Diamond claims the fire caused more than $7.75 million in damages but seeks double that amount in compensation under Oregon statutes that allow plaintiffs to recover higher awards due to timber trespass or fires caused by recklessness, gross negligence, willfulness or malice.
The timber company, a privately held family-owned business founded in 1890, owns and manages about 1.3 million acres of forestland in Oregon, Washington and California.