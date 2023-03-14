SM Wilco 2.jpg (copy)

A Wilco farm retail store in Yakima, Wash.

 Courtesy of Sam Bugarsky

MT. ANGEL, Ore. — Record sales continued for a third consecutive year at Wilco, propelling the agricultural cooperative to its second-highest profits in 2022.

Wilco held its 57th annual member meeting March 8 in Mt. Angel, Ore., where top executives reported $373 million in sales — up $44 million over the previous record set in 2021.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you