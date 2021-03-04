Wilco, an agricultural cooperative headquartered in Mt. Angel, Ore., had record sales and income in 2020 despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The co-op held its 55th annual member meeting virtually on March 4, highlighting overall fiscal gains driven largely by the farm store sector.
Bart Walker, chief financial officer of Wilco, said net sales reached a record $275 million in 2020 — an increase of nearly $35 million, or 14.5%, over 2019.
Farm stores, which account for 80% of Wilco's revenue, saw sales increase by $38.4 million, or 21.2%. That was driven in part by a surge in e-commerce prompted by the pandemic, with online sales increasing $11.3 million.
"We saw a significant increase in e-commerce demand beginning in March," Walker said.
Record sales also led to record income for Wilco in 2020, netting $8.2 million. The largest growth, again, was seen at the farm stores, which improved by $10 million over 2019.
Glenn Goschie, board chairman for Wilco and co-manager of Goschie Farms in Silverton, Ore., said farm stores benefited during the pandemic as more people were confined to their homes, taking up gardening and landscaping as hobbies.
Though delayed by several months, Wilco did open two new farm stores last year, in Petaluma, Calif., and Lake Oswego, Ore. Two more stores are slated to open, in Sonora, Calif., and Yakima, Wash.
"I do not believe any of us could have predicted the wild ride (2020) would be," Goschie said. "With all of this, it was hard to predict how Wilco would fare financially."
Other aspects of the co-op's business also saw growth in income last year. Wilco's joint venture with Valley Agronomics improved by $1.4 million, as did the fuels division by $18,000.
Hazelnut Growers of Oregon, however, saw a $3.7 million decline in income due to the pandemic and low kernel prices, Walker said. As many retailers saw an early run on food staples and items such as toilet paper, they were less willing to carry new products like hazelnuts which limited sales opportunities.
Sam Bugarsky, president and CEO of Wilco, said the merger with Hazelnut Growers of Oregon has not progressed as expected. In response, the co-op hired a consultant over the winter to examine the business, and they feel they are on the right track.
"Branded retail products can be successful, and is our best path to success," Bugarsky said.
Bugarsky added it will likely take more time and investment to get the business to where it needs to be. He announced Wilco is working with the Mountain Group to find an investment partner for Hazelnut Growers of Oregon.
Bugarsky reiterated the co-op's combined balance sheet is strong. Wilco will be paying full patronage dividends and equities for farmers totaling $2.5 million.
"In spite of the exceptional world, regional and local challenges of 2020, your local co-op booked record profiting," he said.
Looking ahead to 2021, Walker said he expects sales will continue to grow, albeit at a more moderate rate. E-commerce should continue to grow, he said, as should propane sales.
"Wilco is very well capitalized and financially strong," he said. "Our debt level is moderate, and better than the industry average in the industries we compete in."