WHITE CITY, Ore. — Southern Oregon is getting a new White City Grange Co-op store, just in time for the holidays.
The 22,000-square-foot store dwarfs the current 7,500-square-foot location, and sits on about 8 acres at 7700 Crater Like Highway, White City.
Employees from throughout the Rogue Valley are working to get the store stocked and ready to open for holiday shopping starting on Dec. 6. A ribbon-cutting and grand opening is planned for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 9.
“We’re super happy with the result,” said Neil Itzen, chief executive officer of Grange Co-op, during a tour of the new store. “I don’t think we’d change anything. We knew our current White City store was really high producing for the small location. It was outperforming given all the limitations that it had so it was past time to do this.”
The new store will add at least 10 new employees and is expected to continue to draw in customers from Lake Creek, Sams Valley, all the way up to Prospect, Trail, Shady Cove, Eagle Point, in addition to Medford and the surrounding Rogue Valley, according to Jason Wall, marketing manager for Grange Co-op.
The location will become the headquarters for Grange Co-op management offices.
“We know that this has a huge opportunity for growth, taking care of this region and we just haven’t been able to do it,” Itzen said.
“What’s really cool about this is this came out of looking at other opportunities,” Itzen said. “We knew that we had to do this one so we kind of shifted our focus and we ended up buying the property in November 2020.”
Visitors to the new and expanded location will also notice some newly added amenities unique to the store: a coffee kiosk serving Mellelo’s Coffee at the front of the store, a DIY dog wash room with two stations, and a 15,000-square-foot nursery.
The new store is expected to improve access for customers and delivery trucks as well.
Itzen said there’s roughly parking 30 spaces at the old store, making it difficult for customers pulling in during store deliveries. The new store will have more than 200 spaces, making the shopping experience easier.
“It takes care of a lot of the challenges that we’ve had for years since 2008 at the current store,” he said.
Workers will be closing down the existing location a little early on Dec. 5, and opening the new location at 9 a.m. on Dec. 6.
To learn more, go online at https://www.grangecoop.com
