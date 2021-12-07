COOS BAY, Ore. — The recent failure of a proposed pipeline will impact how the Port of Coos Bay moves forward with its plans to expand, but officials say it won't stop the port from striving to widen and deepen the channel.
The Jordan Cove Energy Project, a proposed pipeline that would have carried natural gas 229 miles from southwestern Oregon to Coos Bay, faltered after regulatory and legal setbacks.
Pembina, the company behind the project, told the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in a brief Dec. 1 it does not intend to move forward with the Jordan Cove project, in part because of difficulty obtaining permits.
“Among other considerations, applicants remain concerned regarding their ability to obtain the necessary state permits in the immediate future in addition to other external obstacles,” Donald Sullivan, manager and associate general counsel for Jordan Cove Energy Project, wrote in the brief.
The pipeline's failure was welcomed by opponents, including southern Oregon tribal members, anglers, environmentalists and some property owners.
Jordan Cove's failure, however, has influenced how the Port of Coos Bay will move forward with its channel modification, which was closely connected to the pipeline project.
The port has been preparing for the largest project in its history: dredging its channel to 45 feet deep and 450 feet wide to accommodate larger ships. The goal of the channel modification is to turn the port into one of the West's largest shipping points for agricultural goods and other commodities.
The channel modification has been partly dependent on the success of the Jordan Cove project because, under federal law, the port is required to list two beneficiaries of its channel modification. In other words, the port needs two companies that would directly benefit from a deeper and wider channel. Until recently, the port had Roseburg Forest Products and Jordan Cove listed.
With Jordan Cove out of the picture, the port needs another beneficiary. Margaret Barber, director of external affairs at the port, says the port has identified a potential beneficiary — NorthPoint Development, a Missouri-based development firm.
NorthPoint Development's leaders are interested in siting a rail-served maritime facility on the North Spit, a strip of land separating the bay from the Pacific Ocean. Barber said that to make the business model work, NorthPoint would need a deeper and wider channel, making the company a natural beneficiary to propel the channel modification forward.
"With regard to the channel project, we are still moving full steam ahead despite the recent announcement from Pembina regarding the Jordan Cove project," said Barber.
The port and NorthPoint have entered into a memorandum of understanding. Barber said the port plans to have a "fully executed lease agreement in place by the end of the year."
In the future, Barber said, there may be other potential beneficiaries as well, including an offshore wind company that is interested in siting a wind energy facility in the Coos Bay Harbor.
"Our contact at the offshore wind company has indicated that a deeper and wider channel will be necessary," she said.