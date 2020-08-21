BEND, Ore. — Farmers markets are “awesome” but can also be “brutal” for growers, which convinced Nicolle Timm-Branch to offer them an alternative.
Producing crops and meat is hard enough for small farmers even without also sitting at a booth, selling food to the public during hours they’d rather be cultivating it, she said.
“They’re losing a lot of sunlight,” Timm-Branch said. “It’s a lot of work, so we’re trying to save them some of that work.”
To that end, she started a nonprofit — Central Oregon Locavore — that now functions as an indoor farmers market staffed by employees instead of the growers.
The nonprofit’s retail outlet in Bend, Ore., functions as a small grocery store where farmers can deliver their goods and then get back to work.
Central Oregon Locavore is often the first place that beginning farmers sell their crops and meats, since they can deliver smaller amounts than would be practical for a regular farmers market, grocery store or food distributor, Timm-Branch said.
“We’re trying to incubate and grow them, so they expand,” she said. “They can test the waters by bringing it here. This is where they learn the trade and get their feet wet.”
That level of flexibility was convenient for Tyler Zajac when he first began marketing the vegetables and greens he grows near Bend several years ago.
Wholesalers and restaurants typically require sizable regular deliveries, such as 100 batches of carrots a week, that aren’t realistic for a beginning grower, Zajac said.
“I just couldn’t meet that volume being that small-scale,” he said, noting that Central Oregon Locavore provided another option. “Whatever I produced, whether it was 10 bunches of carrots or five bunches of carrots, they would buy that.”
Benji Nagel, who owns Mahonia Gardens near Sisters, Ore., had a similar experience with the nonprofit since he began vegetables and greens nearly a decade ago.
“We’ve grown in parallel,” he said. “We’ve been able to sell more to them every year.”
Apart from selling crops through Central Oregon Locavore, Nagel has also benefited from the nonprofit’s Willing Workers on Local Farms program, in which volunteers help with chores in exchange for a meal.
These work parties have assisted Mahonia Gardens with weeding, harvesting and compost spreading while volunteers learn about how the farm operates, he said.
“They do much more than just sell produce,” Nagel said of the nonprofit. “It’s helpful to us and anyone who comes out.”
Another program offered by Central Oregon Locavore is the Edible Adventure Crew, in which participants harvest foods from local farms and the wilderness.
The nonprofit also cooperates with teachers to bring children on field trips to learn about agriculture through a program called Farm Kids!
Several similar programs that provide education about farm-related subjects are offered by the nonprofit as well.
Interest in local agriculture has surged during the coronavirus outbreak, which has driven up sales at the nonprofit’s retail outlet, said James Gray, the market director.
“The reason why is people are not eating out as much, they’re not traveling as much,” he said. “As they’re sheltering in place, they’re also eating in place.”
Revenues at the nonprofit’s retail outlet have increased by roughly 50% so far in 2020 due to the pandemic, which has focused people’s attention on eating healthy and boosting their immune systems, said Timm-Branch.
Consumers have also realized how fragile the national food system can be during a time of crisis, spurring support for local producers, she said. “People were like, ‘Wow, we need to develop our local systems so when things like this happen we’re not left hanging.’”
Though the sales at the nonprofit’s store have grown, the coronavirus outbreak has hindered its fundraising dinners and other events.
They are considering virtual fundraising events, such as auctioning meal kits, wine and other items online, to make up for the lost revenues.
The market’s goal is to offer local foods at reasonable prices, so the nonprofit maintains low margins and needs other ways to raise cash to pay for overhead and labor, Timm-Branch said,
“We absolutely have to fundraise to meet the milestones in our budget,” she said. “Our goal is not to make a profit in the marketplace. We want to pay our farmers a living wage but we also don’t want to our food to be so expensive that it’s out of reach.”
Timm-Branch’s regular job is as a labor and delivery nurse, which opened her eyes to the role that diet plays in human health.
Oftentimes, the importance of nutrition is overlooked in the medical system, she said. “Doctors say, ‘Eat healthy,’ but what is that?”
She started Central Oregon Locavore in 2009 after returning to live in Bend, where she grew up, to provide a new sales channel for local farmers.
The retail outlet began in Timm-Branch’s garage and through online sales, with farmers delivering crops and meats to customers at designated locations.
The nonprofit opened its first bricks-and-mortar location within five years and moved into its current site — a renovated video poker tavern — in 2016.
Timm-Branch said she didn’t initially expect Central Oregon Locavore to be as successful, or as time-consuming, as it has become.
“I did not know what I was getting myself into,” she said. “I did not know what was coming.”