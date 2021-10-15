Competing against regions with more sun or cheaper labor is tough, but Oregon’s Cal Farms has something major food sellers want: locally grown fresh produce.
Grocers and distributors are looking to reduce their “carbon footprints” while keeping money in the community, said Ambrose Calcagno, whose family operates the Oregon City-based company.
“It’s one of the few ideas that cross over the political divide,” he said.
Of course, there are also practical reasons to have a nearby source of fresh vegetables, such as faster delivery and lower freight costs.
While Cal Farms’ longtime Northwest roots are an asset, the company still has to hustle to keep up with competitors in California, Mexico and elsewhere.
For food retailers and distributors, the bottom line is still the bottom line.
“They have embraced local on a lot of levels,” Calcagno said. “At the same time, they’re only willing to pay so much more for local.”
To begin with, Cal Farms focuses on crops that are well-suited to the cooler Northwest growing region. Radishes, carrots, beets, Brussels sprouts, squash, cabbage and mixed greens are among the company’s staples.
“We’re not up here trying to grow tomatoes and pineapples,” Calcagno said.
Automation important
Automation is a crucial way for Cal Farms to contend with rivals in Mexico who have a fraction of the labor expenses.
The company relies on self-propelled harvesters to reap its carrots, beets and radishes, reducing its labor needs by hundreds of people per crop. The farm designs and builds some of the machinery itself, reducing maintenance costs.
“Mechanization is a tremendous capital investment,” Calcagno said. “But the only way we see to having a future is trying to mechanize.”
It’s not enough for the company to invest in new equipment: Cal Farms must adjust crop spacing and other processes to align with the machine’s parameters, right down to preparing the soil for such operations.
“You can’t run the machinery in rocks or really heavy ground,” he said.
The emphasis on coordinating processes extends throughout Cal Farms’ packing and shipping operations, as the company is vertically integrated from seed to sale. The advantage is scaling crop production up or down based on market conditions, or quickly making other adjustments.
“When you have vertical integration, you have control at all levels,” Calcagno said.
While the company saves money by performing functions that would otherwise be done by packing houses or brokers, the operation takes more effort to manage.
“It’s much more intensive than just doing a cannery crop,” Calcagno said.
Eastward expansion
The company grows fresh produce on roughly 800 acres on the outskirts of the Portland metropolitan area, 800 acres near Madras and another 800 acres near Boardman.
Cal Farms began its eastward expansion about 12 years ago, partly because it’s easier to run harvest machinery in the drier climate and partly because it’s not as difficult to find large parcels of farmland.
Sales to grocers and distributors in the Northwest are still “the backbone of our business,” representing about 80% of volume, but Cal Farms also ships highly competitive crops — including radishes, carrots and beets — to Southern California.
“It’s the biggest population center on the West Coast,” Calcagno said.
With the company’s drive toward efficiency, he said it’s possible that crops less conducive to automation may fall by wayside over time.
“The future of the operation will be fewer items and more volume of those items,” Calcagno said. The focus will be on "items that can be mechanized.”
Fourth generation
Calcagno represents the fourth generation of his family to run Cal Farms, which traces its roots to his great-grandfather, Agostino Calcagno. The company’s vertical integration started soon after the Calcagnos immigrated from Northern Italy, with the family growing crops and delivering the produce to retailers by truck.
After farming several locations around the outer Portland area, the company bought land at its current headquarters in Oregon City in the early 1970s.
Due to the company’s specialty in fresh produce, Calcagno headed south to earn a degree in agricultural business management from California State Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo.
Forging business relationships in California proved useful, as did learning about the large scale and high efficiency of fresh market vegetable production in the state, Calcagno said.
“We’re piggy-backing off proven techniques and adapting them to our climate,” he said. “We’re not trying to re-invent the wheel, we’re trying to improve the wheel that’s already been invented.”