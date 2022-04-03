ROSEBURG, Ore. — Though he’s no longer a full-time climatologist, Greg Jones hasn’t stopped poring over weather data.
Most of his research is now focused on the 76 acres surrounding Abacela Winery near Roseburg, Ore., giving Jones a small-scale perspective on the global climatic phenomena he spent decades studying as an academic.
“It’s the joy of doing field work,” Jones said. “The day-to-day is the most rewarding.”
As a renowned wine climatologist, Jones has long been crunching numbers to determine the climate’s effect on vineyards and winemaking.
He most recently worked at Linfield University in McMinnville, Ore., after two decades at Southern Oregon University in Ashland.
Wealth of information
Since taking over operations at Abacela last year, he’s been collecting and analyzing temperature, precipitation and soil moisture data to make on-the-ground decisions.
“Here, I get to do all that and actually act on that information,” Jones said. “There’s a wealth of information to act on.”
The winery annually produces about 14,000 cases from 15 grape varieties growing on the property, which is equipped with three weather stations, 24 temperature sensors and 40 soil moisture sensors.
“With all that, you can tell I’m a data geek,” he said.
Jones still plans to “dabble” in academic research, focusing on the way rising temperatures are likely to impact various grape-growing regions around the world.
Climate impact nuanced
While climate change studies often deal in the catastrophic effects of increased heat and extreme weather, the implications for viticulture are more nuanced.
“It’s getting better in many places but it’s getting challenging in other places,” he said. “There’s a lot of adaptive potential in that framework.”
Regions that were once on the “margin” of being able to successfully grow wine grapes, such as Oregon’s Willamette Valley, have been able to more consistently produce quality fruit.
While Pinot noir is the valley’s staple variety, some grape growers are also trying cultivars traditionally associated with warmer climates, such as Tempranillo, Syrah and Merlot.
“Many people in the Willamette Valley are expanding beyond the cool climate potential,” Jones said.
As time goes on, viticulture is likely to expand into new regions — for example, British Columbia in Canada may someday become a wine powerhouse on the order of West Coast states, he said.
“There will be opportunities for many people, clearly,” Jones said.
Areas where temperatures are already high or that are struggling with insufficient or unreliable irrigation water, on the other hand, may find it harder to economically produce wine.
Regions commonly associated with specific wine varieties may also run into marketing problems if climbing temperatures force growers to replace them with different cultivars.
“If Burgundy had to grow something other than Pinot, would people recognize it? Probably not,” Jones said.
Reliable data on the timing of plant life cycles show that bud break, flowering and grape maturity are occurring earlier than they did historically, ultimately resulting in higher sugar levels and degraded acids in the fruit.
“The plants have told us the climate has changed,” he said.
Grape quality has generally improved in many regions but the effect of rising temperatures changes some key factors, Jones said. More sugar equates to a higher alcohol level, while reduced acid can render wine less “lively” when paired with food.
However, these impacts can be offset by removing alcohol and adding acid, he said. “Wine makers can play with that a little bit.”
Family interest
Though Jones took a circuitous route to become a climatologist, his interest in wine was sparked early in life by his father, Earl Jones. As a medical doctor in the San Francisco Bay area, the elder Jones took his young family on field trips to the then-nascent wine regions of Napa and Sonoma.
At one point, they even spoke to a man working on a building who turned out to be the famed winemaker Robert Mondavi, who was constructing his winery.
Initially, though, Jones was more drawn to the restaurant industry than to a career in science as a young man. He worked as a chef in California and Colorado throughout his teens and 20s.
“Becoming a chef, I had to understand wine,” he said. “That’s where my whole wine connection started.”
Due to the late nights and long hours, Jones eventually “burned out” on the restaurant industry and started a golf equipment company. Economic problems in the late 1980s hurt the golf industry, convincing him to go to college at the age of 29.
His original goal was to study hydrology and become a water manager but he realized that there was a demand for climatological research in the wine industry.
His father, who was planning to invest in a winery and vineyard, was regularly peppering Jones with questions that required delving into such data.
After studying the effects of climate on the Bordeaux region of France for his doctorate, Jones graduated from the University of Virginia with a Ph.D. in the mid-1990s — just as his father was developing the Abacela vineyards and winery.
Wine and climate
“The further I got into the data, the more it became apparent the climate was changing,” he said. “Climate change had to be included in the models for the models to work.”
Jones took a job at Southern Oregon University in the late 1990s but it was at an international geological conference in 2003 that his career as a wine climatologist really took off.
He was widely quoted in articles in the mainstream and scientific press about wine and climate change, leading to speaking engagements and research assignments around the globe.
“This is something we all know. We all know wine to some degree,” Jones said of the interest in his research. “That’s what connected me to people all over the world.”
In 2017, Jones was hired by Linfield University to develop its wine education program, which he oversaw until 2021 when he stepped in as Abacela’s CEO upon his father’s retirement.
Climate change is going to transform the global wine industry, but in a sense, that’s nothing new — winemakers have always been modifying and upgrading their processes, he said.
“If you’re not adapting, you simply wouldn’t be in business,” Jones said.