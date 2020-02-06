Water demands are growing while supplies are not, creating a dynamic that’s ripe for legal conflicts involving Oregon’s water regulators, according to a recent government report.
Irrigators, tribes, environmentalists and municipalities often have competing needs for water, which the Oregon Water Resources Department must often resolve through administrative and court challenges.
“The stakes can be very high,” said Tom Byler, OWRD’s director, during a Feb. 3 legislative hearing. “In many ways, as scarcity increases, the likelihood of a dispute from one of these entities increases.”
Byler recently testified before lawmakers about a report that explains the 165 contested cases and lawsuits in which OWRD has been a party during the two most recent budget cycles since 2015.
The Oregon Legislature requested the report upon approving the agency’s budget last year due to increasing litigation over water regulation in the state.
During the 2015-2017 budget cycle, for example, 25 new legal challenges involving OWRD were filed, compared to 13 during the 2013-2015 biennium and 4 during the 2011-2013 biennium. The 165 cases detailed in OWRD’s report includes older and newer cases.
Due to the upswing in litigation, OWRD exceeded its entire 2017-2019 legal services budget of $835,000 within a year and had to request emergency funding from lawmakers to cover the full costs.
Of the 165 disputes outlined in OWRD’s report, the largest number — 79 cases — involved new water rights applications.
Surface water is often fully appropriated and groundwater also can’t sustain further development in parts of Oregon, which can lead to disputes when water rights permit applications are rejected, according to the report.
However, instances when OWRD does grant such permits also spur legal conflicts when other people oppose the development of additional water rights.
“These are more and more challenging as we have limitations on new water being available,” Byler said.
Extensions that allow permit holders more time to develop their water rights — for example, by installing irrigation systems — were the second-most frequent cause of conflicts, with 34 cases. Under Oregon water law, water rights must be developed or the owner risks losing them.
The goal is to prevent people from obtaining water rights for speculative purposes without actually using the water and OWRD has scrutinized extension requests more closely in recent years. Disputes most often arise when the agency denies such extensions.
Water distribution and regulation comprised the third largest category of disputes, with 22 cases. These conflicts involved such issues as junior water users being “regulated off” by senior water rights holders.
Other categories of disputes include water rights transfers, cancellations of water rights, well construction problems and miscellaneous issues.
The Klamath basin is particularly prone to water conflicts for several inter-related reasons, said Byler.
Irrigators have objected to orders to stop using wells that have been found by OWRD to interfere with surface water rights, for example.
Also, the agency completed its adjudication of Klamath water rights in 2013, which determined the seniority of water rights and established that tribes held the oldest “time immemorial” rights. The determination allowed for tribes to request that junior users be “regulated off,” but the entire adjudication must still be approved by a state court.
“Part of the reason (for conflicts) is folks are not used to being regulated,” Byler said. “Part of the reason is the adjudication is not completed and folks will fight until the adjudication is done.”
However, Byler pointed out that OWRD took roughly 20,000 to 30,000 enforcement actions in the time period examined in the report, which should put the 165 disputed cases in context.
“I will tell you that compliance with our regulations is the norm around the state,” he said. “It’s less than 1 percent of our actions that leads to these disputes.”