Oregon’s Klamath County has again failed to sufficiently analyze the impacts of a wastewater facility on 211 acres zoned for forestland, according to a land use ruling.
The state’s Land Use Board of Appeals has ordered the county to reconsider its authorization of the sewage treatment project sought by the City of Chiloquin. In a similar remand decision in 2020, LUBA ruled that the county didn’t consider necessary land use criteria in granting a permit and zone change for the project.
LUBA has now ruled that Klamath County’s second approval of the facility last year has continued to suffer from shortcomings.
Neighboring opponents of the plant are correct that county and city officials didn’t properly evaluate the effects of mosquitoes or objectionable smells from wastewater lagoons on the property, LUBA said.
“The evidence cited by the city is not sufficient to clearly support a conclusion that the freeze-dry cycle will not create offensive odor and negative social consequences,” the ruling said.
The county didn’t adequately support its conclusion that the project is compatible with with the forestland zone or that it won’t adversely affect elk habitat, according to LUBA.
“For the reasons set out above, we agree with petitioners that the county’s findings fail to adequately address the suitability of the subject property given its size, shape, location, topography, the existence of improvements and natural features,” the ruling said.
Over the past two decades, Chiloquin has repeatedly been cited by environmental regulators because its “outdated and deteriorating wastewater treatment system,” built in 1976, released excessive levels of contaminants.
Under the proposal, the city would move waste from its existing treatment facility to the new forestland site through a 2-mile pipeline.
The system selected by the city would rely on three lagoons totaling 15 acres to treat and store wastewater, with construction expected to cost about $4 million, according to its wastewater facilities plan. Effluent would be sprinkled onto 40 acres of property.
Local residents challenged the county’s approval of the plan because they feared the consequences for elk, biodiversity and quality of life in the surrounding area.
Because cost was a consideration in the county’s approval of the sewage lagoons, it should have analyzed the expense of periodically dredging them, the LUBA ruling said.
The facility’s potential to affect federally protected threatened and endangered species or their habitat was not examined closely enough by the county, LUBA said.