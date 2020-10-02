Washington red raspberry growers suspect deeply discounted fruit from Mexico has undermined prices, a claim the Mexican raspberry industry and a California company have pushed backed against.
The U.S. International Trade Commission has been taking testimony from U.S. and foreign raspberry growers and processors on the economics of the industry. For U.S. growers, it's bad, said Lynden, Wash., farmer Brad Rader.
"Low-priced imports and depressed markets have caused everyone in the industry to evaluate whether growing raspberries in the United States is still viable," Rader testified last month.
The commission advises policymakers on trade issues, including whether to pursue trade complaints. The commission is conducting a fact-finding investigation at the request of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
The commission is still collecting comments and is due to issue a report in June.
Lighthizer's request responded to issues raised by the Washington Red Raspberry Commission. Northwest Washington farmers supply about 90% of the red raspberries grown in the U.S. for processing.
The raspberry commission has several complaints about foreign competition from Canada, Chile, Mexico and Serbia. Recently, Mexican imports have been particularly disruptive, according to the commission.
On the surface, Washington and Mexican red raspberry farmers grow for different markets. Pacific Northwest berries are frozen and sold to food and juice processors. The Mexican industry primarily grows berries that are packaged in small containers and sold as fresh fruit in grocery stores.
The raspberry commission claims that an unreported volume of Mexican fresh berries are rejected by buyers as surplus fruit after crossing the border. The berries are then sold at salvage prices to processors.
"Although this situation may not be the preferred outcome for either the (Mexican) fresh grower or the marketer, we have been made aware of the practice by members of the fresh raspberry industry," the commission stated in written testimony.
The commission also points to trade data that show a substantial percentage of Mexican berries entering the U.S. in containers that weigh more than 11 pounds, heavier than ones typically used to transport fragile whole berries.
The raspberry commission says the undocumented competition has contributed to falling prices for frozen berries. The farm value of the 2019 crop was $49 million, compared to $75 million in 2015, according to the commission. The USDA reported the per pound price in 2019 was 48 cents, compared to $1.22 in 2015.
"Most farms have been operating at a loss for the past five years," testified grower Jon Maberry, president of the raspberry commission.
Pushback has come from Aneberries, an association of Mexican producers and exporters, and Driscoll's, a California berry company that contracts with Mexican farmers to grow berries for the fresh fruit market.
Washington farmers have no reason to be concerned about competition from raspberries grown in Mexico for fresh consumption, according to Driscoll's.
Fresh raspberries cost more to grow, hand pick and package than berries that will be frozen within hours of being harvested mechanically, the company told the trade commission.
Once packaged, unpacking fresh fruit for processors would be too expensive, according to the company, adding that the "strategy does not not include diversion of first grade fresh raspberries into the processing market."
An Aneberries representative testified that berries are sorted at farms. The ones that don't make the grade are sold to Mexican processors or discarded.
Mexico hopes to sell more processing berries to other countries, but production remains geared to the fresh fruit market, the representative said.