OLYMPIA — Democrats on the Senate Transportation Committee moved ahead Monday with a $16.8 billion, 16-year transportation plan that depends on taxing gasoline and diesel sold to Oregon and Idaho motorists and truckers.
Democrats rejected a proposal by Republican committee members to eliminate the 6 cent a gallon tax on fuel refined in Washington and exported to another state.
The tax will fall heavily on Oregon, which gets 90% of its petroleum products from Puget Sound refineries, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The top-ranking Republican on the Democratic-controlled Transportation Committee, Curtis King of Yakima, said the tax will invite retaliation from other states.
"They're not jumping with glee. I can tell you that," he said. "I think we ought to remove it."
The export fuel tax is expected to raise $2 billion over the 16 years. It would apply to states such as Oregon, Idaho and Alaska that have lower gas taxes than Washington. California would be exempt because it has a higher gas tax.
Under the export tax, residents of other states would help fund Washington's response to climate change. Democrats describe their transportation package as "transformational" because of its emphasis on reducing carbon emissions.
The export fuel tax would compensate Washington for "a portion of the societal costs" caused by other states using fuel refined in Washington, according to the bill.
The petroleum industry questions the constitutionality of the cross-border tax, arguing it will discriminate against motorists in other states.
Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Marko Liias, D-Everett, said residents in other states would pay 6 cents a gallon, much less than the 49.4 cents per gallon gas tax paid by Washington motorists.
"I believe this is a constitutional funding structure," he said.
Democrats also are counting on $5.4 billion in cap-and-trade revenue, $3.4 billion in federal money, $2 billion from a budget surplus, and more than $4.5 billion in new taxes and higher fees to support their transportation plan.
Democrats rejected Republican amendments that would have rolled back some of the fee increases to license cars, pickups and motorcycles.
The largest tax increase would be the export fuel tax. In rolling out the proposal Feb. 8, Liias said that other states tax petroleum products sent out of state. He called Florida, Texas and Tennessee "some of the early examples."
"This is not the first time this idea has been introduced. It's just new to the conversation here in Washington," Liias said.
The Western States Petroleum Association says no state raises money by taxing fuel exported to another state.
"Had we been approached for our input, I would have stated without reservation that no state imposes an export tax ... that results in the exporting state raising any material revenue," the association's lobbyist, Greg Hanon, said.
Efforts to obtain comment from Liias through his spokeswoman Monday were not successful.
Tennessee has an export fuel tax of 1/20th of 1 cent a gallon, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, but it's less than the 1 cent a gallon "special tax" levied on fuel that stays in Tennessee.
The petroleum association compared the Tennessee tax to one collected in Washington on hazardous substances to pay to clean up spills.
The Washington Legislature considered an export fuel tax in 2009 to fund transportation projects.
An Alaskan state lawmaker responded by proposing a per-barrel surcharge on North Slope crude oil exported to Washington's refineries. Washington lawmakers dropped the idea.