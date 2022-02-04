ST. PAUL, Ore. — A volunteer firefighter and fourth-generation farmer from St. Paul, Ore., died Feb. 3 from injuries he suffered while battling a large barn fire in rural Marion County.
Austin Smith, 30, was critically injured in an explosion after responding to the early morning blaze 25 miles south of Portland. He was taken via Life Flight to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, where he died later the same day.
"We in the community are absolutely heartbroken over this loss," said Bryan Lee, chief of the St. Paul Rural Fire Protection District.
Smith had served as a volunteer firefighter with the district since 2015. He also grew hops with his father, brother, uncle and cousins at B&D Farms in St. Paul. Two weeks earlier, the farm took home the Cascade Cup at the American Hop Convention, awarded annually by judges for the best Cascade hops.
The Oregon Hop Commission wrote in a Facebook post that Smith's death was "a devastating loss" for the industry.
It was still not clear as of Feb. 4 what caused the fire, and authorities have not said who owns the barn or what was inside. Investigators from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and State Fire Marshal's Office are conducting a joint investigation.
The fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Crews from St. Paul, Mt. Angel, Woodburn, Tualatin Valley, Canby, Dayton and Hubbard fire departments all responded.
Mark Daniel, public information officer at the St. Paul Fire District, said the Smith family is "really entrenched in the culture of this community," with roots that date back to the founding of the town's signature event, the St. Paul Rodeo, in 1936.
"This community is one of the tightest-knit communities that I have ever seen or come across," Daniel said. "The members of this fire department are members of this community ... (Smith) will be sorely missed."
Smith is survived by his wife and extended family. Donations in Smith's name may be made to the St. Paul Rodeo Foundation to support the St. Paul Fire District.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.