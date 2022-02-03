ST. PAUL, Ore. — A 30-year-old volunteer firefighter from St. Paul, Ore., died Thursday from injuries he suffered while battling a large barn fire in rural Marion County.
The firefighter, Austin Smith, was injured in an explosion that happened during the fire, about 25 miles south of Portland. He was taken via Life Flight to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, where he died.
"We in the community are absolutely heartbroken over this loss," said Bryan Lee, chief of the St. Paul Rural Fire Protection District.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities have not said who owns the barn, or what was inside.
The fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Crews from St. Paul, Mt. Angel, Woodburn, Tualatin Valley, Canby, Dayton and Hubbard fire departments all responded on scene.
Investigators from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and State Fire Marshal's Office are conducting a joint investigation into the incident. Sgt. Jeremy Landers with the sheriff's office said it could take several days before they can determine the cause of the fire.
Smith had served as a volunteer firefighter with the district since 2015. He is survived by his wife and extended family in the St. Paul area.
Mark Daniel, public information officer at the St. Paul Fire District, said the Smith family is "really entrenched in the culture of this community," with roots dating back to the founding of the signature St. Paul Rodeo.
"This community is one of the tightest-knit communities that I have ever seen or come across," Daniel said. "The members of this fire department are members of this community. ... (Smith) will be sorely missed."
