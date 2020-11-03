A vineyard owner and nursery manager are the newest members of the Oregon Board of Agriculture, which advises the state Department of Agriculture on policy issues.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has appointed Elin Miller, co-owner of Umpqua Vineyards in Douglas County, and Josh Zielinski, co-owner and manager of Alpha Nursery in Marion County, to four-year terms on the board.
“I’m thrilled I’ve been given the opportunity,” said Miller, who also raises hazelnuts with her husband, Bill Miller.
Miller moved to Oregon more than a decade ago after working in both the governmental and corporate sectors.
She spent three years as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s regional administrator for the Northwest and previously worked for Dow and other companies in the pesticide industry.
As a youth, Miller was introduced to agriculture as a member of FFA and eventually became a national officer.
She is on the Oregon Wine Council as well as the corporate board of Fall Creek Farm and Nursery, an Oregon blueberry nursery.
Work safety precautions against spreading the coronavirus are likely to aggravate problems that farmers already face with labor shortages, which are among the industry’s challenges in coming years, she said.
Oregon’s farm industry should also seek to best position its unique cropping and livestock sectors in the international marketplace, Miller said. “From my perspective, there is a lot coming at agriculture today.”
Miller said she doesn’t have a “specified agenda” in joining the Board of Agriculture but hopes to rely on her experience to advise the ODA on setting and implementing its priorities.
“I love the industry and want to be able to serve,” she said.
That sentiment was echoed by Josh Zielinski, whose family also grows multiple crops on about 2,500 acres in addition to operating the nursery.
“I like the industry I’m in, and interested in serving it beyond myself and my own business,” he said.
Zielinski grew up working on the family’s agriculture operation and represents the fifth generation of farmers and the second generation of nursery owners.
Though it’s tough to predict what issues Oregon agriculture will encounter in the next several years — as demonstrated by the global pandemic — Zielinski said water quality and quantity will remain important subjects for the board.
As more people move to Oregon and need housing and jobs, land use is another long-term issue facing the board, he said.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture provides an invaluable service to nursery producers by issuing phytosanitary certificates that ensure smooth shipments and protect the industry’s reputation, Zielinski said.
“As a nursery person, I place a tremendous value on the services they provide our industry,” he said.