Restoration projects a challenge for native tree nurseries

Workers plant red alder, Oregon ash, Douglas fir and other trees by a stream near Boring, Ore. Oregon lawmakers are considering an environmental justice bill that could help state nurseries by increasing tree-planting.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press

SALEM — Demand for Oregon-grown nursery stock could get a boost from tree-planting legislation that’s intended to improve the livability of the state’s struggling urban communities.

House Bill 3016 would create a grant program to fund “green infrastructure” projects, which use trees to mitigate the impacts of climate change while filtering water and increasing property values, among other benefits.

