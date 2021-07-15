The prospect of being appointed to the Oregon Legislature didn’t even cross Anna Scharf’s mind when she took an off-farm job last year.
Working as a legislative policy analyst for former Rep. Mike Nearman, R-Independence, was simply a chance to deepen her involvement in politics — but not to eventually take his seat in the House.
Yet that’s exactly what’s happened after Nearman was expelled from the Legislature in June for allegedly allowing protesters into the State Capitol last December, when it was closed to the public due to coronavirus restrictions.
Scharf was sworn in to office July 12 after commissioners from Polk, Yamhill, Benton and Marion counties voted to appoint her as the representative for House District 23 in the western Willamette Valley.
“It’s not the traditional way to get into office,” Scharf said, but she’s nonetheless appreciative of the community support that’s made her new role possible.
She also remains grateful to her former boss, Nearman, who provided her with the original opportunity as a legislative aide.
“Every good person makes a mistake, and we’ll just leave it at that,” she said.
Scharf ordinarily works as the officer manager for Scharf Farms, a diversified operation near Amity, Ore., that’s run by her husband, Jason. She’s primarily in charge of personnel management as well as tracking the 10 million pounds of seed cleaned at the farm each year.
“I farm paper,” Scharf said. “I do all the non-fun stuff.”
She’s no stranger to the statehouse, which she’s frequently visited over the years to advocate for legislation affecting the agriculture industry.
After graduating from Southern Oregon University, Scharf worked for a lobbyist who pushed to prohibit cigarette vending machines in the early 1990s as a way to reduce underage smoking.
Though she was drawn to politics, Scharf realized there was more steady employment available in the supply management field. She worked for Hewlett Packard and other companies in this capacity while earning a master’s degree in business administration.
About a decade ago, she stopped working off-farm to dedicate herself to raising her son and daughter, though she soon became re-engaged with her passion for politics by regularly testifying before lawmakers.
Increasing the ability of Willamette Valley farmers to grow canola has been an ongoing campaign for Scharf, who began supporting the crop as a “right to farm” issue before her family’s company even grew it.
Canola has proven controversial in the region because farmers want a new rotation crop and source of income, but specialty seed companies fear cross-pollination with related crops, among other issues. Currently, canola production in restricted to 500 acres per year in the valley.
Scharf also pushed for the expansion of “slow pay-no pay” protections for crops other than grass seed. Growers who farmed grass seed had to be paid within a certain amount of time, but that requirement didn’t apply to clover, turnip, radish and other commonly contracted seeds.
“Why don’t you get payment protection for those?” Scharf wondered. A bill that expanded payment protections to those crops was unanimously passed by the full Legislature in 2018.
Scharf and other farmers were heavily involved in discussions over raising the state’s minimum wage in 2015, which resulted in a three-tiered system with different rates for rural counties, standard counties and the Portland metropolitan area.
Finding this “common ground” has helped shield farmers and rural employers from potentially even higher spikes in labor costs, she said.
Looking to the future, Scharf anticipates that her immediate concern as a lawmaker will be negotiations during a September special session about redistricting, or the re-drawing of boundaries for legislative districts.
Recent controversies over ending the agricultural exemption from higher overtime wages and stricter air quality rules for workers may be revived during future legislative sessions, she said, adding that water management and wildfire mitigation are bound to be perennial natural resource concerns.
Aside from those issues, Scharf will have to focus on campaigning to win a full two-year term during the 2022 primary and general elections.
“I’m really waiting to hear what’s important to constituents,” she said.
With her appointment to the Legislature, Scharf is the seventh lawmaker who’s also an Oregon Farm Bureau member.
The organization is excited about her appointment, since there are “conversations that only legislators get to be in,” which provides farmer-lawmakers with “an incredibly powerful voice,” said Mary Anne Cooper, OFB’s vice president of public policy.
“It will yield only positive results,” she said. “They can speak up in ways that lobbyists and members of the public just can’t.”
Farm-related legislation is often reviewed by committees that aren’t strictly devoted to natural resources, so Scharf will be valuable regardless of her assignments, Cooper said. “No matter where Rep. Scharf lands, there will be agricultural issues we care about that will wind up in front of her.”