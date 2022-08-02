USDA's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, in two non-commercial backyard flocks in Central Oregon's Deschutes County.
According to officials, each property had 70 to 80 birds — a mix of chickens, ducks and Pea fowl. All birds at the two sites were humanely euthanized on July 24, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
Because the flocks' owners did not sell eggs or poultry products commercially, federal guidelines did not require officials to expand the existing regional quarantine area.
Deschutes County has now confirmed six total cases of HPAI. State veterinarian Ryan Scholz said he expects more cases to pop up statewide moving closer to the fall, when wild birds begin their winter migration.
The state Department of Agriculture advises commercial and backyard flock owners to be vigilant with biosecurity measures and to prevent contact between wild and domesticated birds whenever possible.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the latest strain of H5N1 bird flu has infected more than 40 million domesticated poultry in 38 states nationwide, in addition to 1,890 wild birds in 44 states.
