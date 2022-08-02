sm chicken.jpg (copy)

Two more cases of bird flu have been found in Deschutes County, Ore.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press File

USDA's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, in two non-commercial backyard flocks in Central Oregon's Deschutes County.

According to officials, each property had 70 to 80 birds — a mix of chickens, ducks and Pea fowl. All birds at the two sites were humanely euthanized on July 24, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

