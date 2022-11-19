Roger Nyquist intermodal

Roger Nyquist, chair of Linn County’s board of commissioners, stands on new railroad tracks that will move containers filled with farm exports from the new truck-to-rail intermodal facility in Millersburg, Ore.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press

MILLERSBURG, Ore. — Building a truck-to-rail intermodal facility to serve Western Oregon’s farm exporters took five years of overcoming hurdles.

Now that construction of the Mid-Willamette Valley Intermodal Center is finally complete, proponents face their biggest test yet: Putting it in operation.

