Opponents of a recreational trail in Oregon’s Yamhill County have won $47,500 in litigation costs for prevailing in a legal dispute about a bridge along the route.
The county decided against moving forward with the 3-mile “rail-to-trail” project earlier this year after the state’s Land Use Board of Appeals blocked the proposal for the third time.
However, the county began building a bridge along the route last year even though LUBA had overturned a conditional use permit for the trail itself.
Farmers along the trail who opposed the project convinced LUBA to order the bridge construction halted, defeating the county’s argument that it was merely an access bridge for fire vehicles that’s not subject to land use approval.
The opponents are entitled to their attorney fees and other costs for that portion of the litigation because the county’s argument was made “without probable cause to believe that it was well-founded on factual supported information,” according to LUBA.
No reasonable lawyer would conclude the county’s position had legal merit and its defenses were “premised on the same unreasonable, post-hoc argument,” LUBA said.
The county’s claim that the bridge wasn’t necessarily a portion of the larger trail and would be used for other purposed is “not supported by anything in the record or the challenged decisions themselves,” LUBA said.
The LUBA ruling also rejected the county’s argument that awarding attorney fees would result in “basic unfairness” because the opponents waited 84 days after the construction agreement was awarded to challenge the bridge work.
“The fact that the county spent public money on construction which we later determined was not consistent or authorized” by zoning ordinances “should not prevent petitioners from recovering the attorney fees to which they are otherwise entitled,” LUBA said.
Opponents request for litigation costs was reasonable and supported with an “itemized statement” that showed they were billed for more than 130 hours of legal work and nearly $3,500 in expenses, the ruling said. “The county has given us no reason to conclude that these amounts are in fact unreasonable, apart from its bare assertions to that effect.”