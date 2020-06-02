A bridge project along a proposed recreational trail in Oregon’s Yamhill County cannot proceed without a land use review, according to the state’s Land Use Board of Appeals.
The county approved a construction contract to start work on the Stag Hollow Creek Bridge earlier this year, but LUBA blocked the project in April until its legality could be determined.
Farmers who opposed the overall 3-mile recreational trail claimed the county government had ignored an earlier ruling from LUBA that ordered a more extensive review of the trail’s agricultural impacts.
However, the county argued that the bridge work could begin independently, since it wouldn’t be accessible to the public until the land use process for the Yamhelas Westsider Trail was complete.
The county’s arguments have failed to pass muster with LUBA, which decided on June 1 that Yamhill County must obtain a conditional use permit to build the bridge.
“The county has failed to develop an argument that it may segment a project requiring a conditional use permit into parts that may not, individually, require land use approval,” the LUBA ruling said.
Even if it’s a standalone component of the larger project, the bridge is still a “transportation facility” that must undergo the land use process for a permit, the ruling said.
The county’s argument that the bridge was a “fire service facility” that’s not subject to such permit requirements in a farm zone was also rejected by LUBA.
Descriptions of the bridge in the construction agreement and environmental documentation make clear that it’s part of the trail project, the ruling said.
Although Yamhill County recently completed the analysis of the overall trail required by LUBA, the bridge work was excluded from that review, said Sarah Mitchell, an attorney for farmers opposed to the project.
For that reason, the county must now go through a separate land use process for the bridge, including an analysis of its farm impacts, she said.
Capital Press was unable to reach Christian Boenisch, Yamhill County counsel, as of press time.