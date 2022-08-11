Kruse Farms

John Blodgett, left, and Evan Kruse discuss details of the Kruse Farms Market property that the Blodgett family recently purchased. Blodgett says he has “no concrete plans” for the property, but plans to continue its agricultural tradition.

 Craig Reed/For the Capital Press

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The agricultural tradition established by the Kruse family in Douglas County over the past century will continue even after the recent sale of the family’s farm market stand and bakery and 93 adjoining acres of river bottom ground.

The John Blodgett family purchased the property that includes the produce stand, bakery and gift shop, a cold room, three greenhouses, covered storage, a hay barn and the ground that lies next to the South Umpqua River. The sale was finalized and recorded Aug. 2 at the price of $1.5 million.

