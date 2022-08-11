John Blodgett, left, and Evan Kruse discuss details of the Kruse Farms Market property that the Blodgett family recently purchased. Blodgett says he has “no concrete plans” for the property, but plans to continue its agricultural tradition.
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The agricultural tradition established by the Kruse family in Douglas County over the past century will continue even after the recent sale of the family’s farm market stand and bakery and 93 adjoining acres of river bottom ground.
The John Blodgett family purchased the property that includes the produce stand, bakery and gift shop, a cold room, three greenhouses, covered storage, a hay barn and the ground that lies next to the South Umpqua River. The sale was finalized and recorded Aug. 2 at the price of $1.5 million.
“We bought it as a family investment,” John Blodgett said. “We don’t have a concrete plan for the property, but we want to carry on the agricultural legacy of Don Kruse.”
The farm market had provided locally grown fruits and vegetables to local consumers since that property was purchased in 1987, expanding the Kruse family’s productive ground to several hundred acres. Kruse farmed for about 70 years before health issues limited his mobility. He died in 2018 at age 87.
Blodgett, a long-time lumberman and co-owner of Douglas County Forest Products, and Kruse, a long-time farmer, were friends. They served together on the Douglas County Fair Board for several years.
Kruse’s son, Jeff Kruse; daughter, Karen Kruse Corpron; and grandson, Evan Kruse, were co-owners of the property. They decided last year to put the property up for sale in early 2022. Jeff Kruse, 70, and Corpron, 65, were wanting to retire from the business and Evan Kruse, 42, the family’s fourth generation to farm the ground, wanted to concentrate on just a few crops rather than the many crops that are needed to operate the produce stand.
Jeff Kruse had been farming in the family business since he was a youth. Corpron had managed the farm’s produce market and bakery for the past 13 years.
While Blodgett is considering agricultural options for his investment, Evan Kruse is continuing to farm a couple hundred acres, including the original 15 acres his great-grandfather, Bert Kruse, first farmed in 1923.
Evan Kruse is focusing on growing alfalfa and grass hay for long-time Douglas County and coastal customers. He’s also growing specialty grass seeds, the golf industry being the main consumer of that product. He’ll continue to maintain an established cherry orchard and a blueberry field for community U-pickers.
Evan Kruse said he has heard of concerns from community members that the property that sold would be developed into houses. He emphasized that the ground is zoned as exclusive farm use.
“The likelihood that it would be anything except farm use is exceedingly slim,” he said. “It’ll have to stay in farming.”
Blodgett agreed.
“The success of what Don (Kruse) did here was in part due to his ability to grow food,” Blodgett said. “It’s a nice piece of ground that can be irrigated. When the right person comes along, we’ll continue its agricultural legacy.”
Evan Kruse said being part of the Kruse Farms market was “an extremely fulfilling activity” but with Jeff Kruse and Corpron wanting to retire, it was a time for change. He said he wants to continue farming, extending the Kruse family’s tradition in that industry to 100 years in 2023 and then beyond.
“Direct market farming, where you grow and sell what you grow, is a very satisfying form of farming,” he said of the Kruse Farms market. “But I figured I had to go in a different direction so I could continue to farm.”
