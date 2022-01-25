The Nut Growers Society has presented its 2022 Grower of the Year award to Tom Rogers, who was described offering his own orchard as “proving grounds” for science.
Rogers, who grows hazelnuts near Sherwood, Ore., is “an expert in orchard management to food safety and everything in between,” said Sean Denfeld, a hazelnut handler, at the organization’s annual meeting Jan. 20 in Grand Ronde, Ore.
Though Rogers has cultivated for 46 years — since he was a teenager — “he doesn’t even look that old,” Denfeld joked.
Apart from being a “trusted source of information,” Rogers is a “friendly face” in positions he’s taken in industry organizations, Denfeld said.
Rogers has served as president and board member of the Nut Growers Society and a member of the Oregon Hazelnut Commission between 2009 and 2015, among other positions.
He’s hosted summer and winter industry meetings and regularly volunteers at the events.
In accepting the award, Rogers said he couldn’t vouch for the honesty of those descriptions.
“I think they painted a better picture than it really is,” he said.
However, Rogers said he does feel obligated to give back to the hazelnut industry that’s given him so much.
“You’ve got to be involved if you’re going to be here,” he said. “That’s what makes a hazelnut farmer a hazelnut farmer.”
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.