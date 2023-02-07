GP N. Santiam.jpg (copy)

A river runs through forestland. Oregon lawmakers may create a grant fund to help communities buy the sources of their drinking water, which are often surrounded by private forestland.

 George Plaven/Capital Press File

SALEM — A bill that could restrict logging on some Oregon forestlands hasn’t raised objections from timber groups, so long as the actions to protect watersheds in it aren’t mandatory. 

Under House Bill 2813, lawmakers would allocate $5 million for grants to help communities buy the sources of their drinking water, which are often within forests.

