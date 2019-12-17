The Weyerhaeuser timber company is asking the Oregon Court of Appeals to overturn a ruling that returned 17,000 acres its owns in Curry County to “open range” where livestock can roam freely.
On open range, landowners are responsible for fencing their properties to keep livestock out. Within livestock districts, the owners of livestock are responsible for fencing in their animals to prevent them from trespassing onto neighboring properties.
Last year, Weyerhaeuser successfully petitioned Curry County to annex its 17,000-acre property into an existing livestock district five miles away, which meant neighboring ranchers would have to build fences across difficult terrain to stop livestock from wandering onto the land.
At the urging of Dement Ranch, a neighboring livestock producer, a state judge annulled the livestock district because Weyerhaeuser’s property wasn’t contiguous to the existing Curry County livestock district.
Allowing disconnected parcels of land to annex into a distant livestock district would “render open range somewhat meaningless,” since the landowners surrounding a “patchwork” of livestock districts would have to fence their properties, ruled Curry County Circuit Judge Jesse Margolis.
That’s particularly true since the Legislature required new livestock districts to be at least 2,000 acres, which could be circumvented by allowing smaller, isolated parcels to annex into existing districts, he said.
“In light of the interplay between livestock district land and open range land and the general minimum size limitation, and the simplified process to annex into an existing livestock district, the idea that any parcel of land, no matter how small and no matter how remote from another livestock district area, could become a livestock district makes little sense,” Margolis said.
At a Dec. 13 hearing before the Oregon Court of Appeals in Salem, Weyerhaeuser attorney Dominic Carollo argued the judge wrongly determined there was an implied requirement that livestock districts must have contiguous boundaries when the statute allows any area to be annexed to them.
“Any area means what it says and we feel the case is that simple,” he said. “It’s whatever kind of area to be annexed. … Nothing prevents it in statute.”
The Legislature especially created provisions for landowners to annex their properties into a livestock district without holding an election because it wanted to make it easier to opt out of open range, Carollo said.
“We’re talking about the privileged trespass of livestock on somebody’s property,” he said.
David Johnston, attorney for Dement Ranch, argued that Weyerhaeuser hadn’t properly followed the legally required method of describing the livestock district’s new boundary lines, which means the annexed portion must be contiguous to the existing district.
Some portion of the annexed area must be adjacent to the livestock district under these circumstances, not five miles away, he said. “Is it a corner? Maybe. Is it a full section length? Maybe.”
If Weyerhaeuser attempted to re-apply for the annexation using the correct description of the boundary lines, the petition would have to be rejected under a new law that prohibits such non-contiguous expansions, which becomes effective in 2020, Johnston later told Capital Press.
Even if the company had time to submit the petition in the remaining weeks of 2019, the county would likely reject the application because officials don’t believe that Weyerhaeuser acted in good faith in regard to notifying neighboring ranchers of the original proposal, he said.
Curry County sided with Dement Ranch before the Oregon Court of Appeals, arguing that it wouldn’t be orderly for landowners to create livestock districts wherever they wanted, as this would actually increase conflicts over cattle trespass.