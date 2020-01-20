CORVALLIS, Ore. — Winners of the Nut Grower of the Year award tend to be “well-seasoned,” which isn’t surprising since award recognizes years of dedication to the hazelnut industry.
At 43 years old, Tim Newkirk of Canby, Ore., is considered one of the youngest farmers to win the prestigious title from the Nut Growers Society of Oregon, Washington and British Columbia.
“It typically takes a lifetime of work to achieve this award,” said Sean Denfeld, general manager of the Denfeld Packing company near Hillsboro, Ore.
Despite his relative youth, Newkirk has performed a vital role in educating new growers about hazelnut varieties, suitable pollinizers, tree spacing and irrigation methods since the planting boom began more than a decade ago, Denfeld said during the Jan. 16 annual winter meeting of the Nut Growers Society in Corvallis, Ore.
As the hazelnut industry has grown, Newkirk has become “arguably one of the most sought-after resources for advice” among other farmers, Denfeld said.
In accepting the award, Newkirk said he considered it a major honor in light of the achievements of past recipients.
“It’s hard for me to even think of being in this realm with them,” Newkirk said.
Newkirk currently sits on the board of the Oregon Hazelnut Commission, which steers industry research and promotion, and served on the board of the Nut Growers Society between 2008 and 2012, including a stint as its president in 2010.
Aside from sitting on “countless other sub-committees, steering committees and ad hoc groups,” Newkirk is also a participant in the Hazelnut Stewardship Project, which aims to measure and improve the industry’s environmental performance, Denfeld said.
He’s also the former CEO of Willamette Hazelnut Growers, a packing company in Newberg, Ore., and his family has been involved in Oregon State University’s hazelnut breeding program.
“I love the life I live, and I wish more people could live it,” Newkirk said.