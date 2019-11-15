The bankrupt NORPAC Foods cooperative has agreed to sell its processing facility in Quincy, Wash., for roughly $93.5 million to agribusiness entrepreneur Frank Tiegs.
Tiegs had previously agreed to buy the Quincy plant as well as NORPAC’s Oregon facilities in Brooks, Stayton and Salem for $155 million but backed out of the deal last month, citing regulatory and environmental problems.
On Friday, NORPAC filed a motion asking U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Peter McKittrick to approve the new Quincy deal, which includes the plant as well as certain machinery, contracts, intellectual property, brand and trademarks for $21.5 million and its estimated inventory for $72 million.
There are “uncertainties” about how NORPAC’s Oregon facilities in Brooks and Salem will be handled, said Albert Kennedy, the company’s attorney, during a Nov. 14 court hearing.
The company has notified more than 900 employees at those two facilities that they’ll be laid off in January when the plants close, unless any sale agreements materialize.
NORPAC previous announced 485 layoffs at its facility in Stayton, Ore., due to the plant’s planned closure.
It’s likely that NORPAC’s facilities in Brooks and Salem will need to be closed for a period of time, since the time for an orderly transition may have passed, but it’s possible they may be re-opened relatively quickly, Kennedy said.
The layoff notices will likely prompt NORPAC employees to look for other jobs amid a labor shortage in the area, if they’re not looking already, said William Wilder, an attorney for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
If the employees are kept in the dark about a possible transition in ownership, they will likely be “voting with their feet,” Wilder said.
Kennedy replied that NORPAC is prepared to discuss the situation with the union but not in a public forum.
CoBank, a major creditor for NORPAC, is contemplating entering another “forbearance agreement” under which it would postpone any attempts to seize collateral or otherwise take enforcement action against the food processor, said Teresa Pearson, attorney for the bank.
An existing forbearance agreement between CoBank and the cooperative expires on Friday.
The possibility of another agreement, as well as other options in the case, will be discussed during another court hearing scheduled for Monday.
NORPAC filed for bankruptcy in August, citing “significant operating losses” since 2015, and reported $165 million in debts and $315 million in assets.